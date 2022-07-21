ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimble County, TX

Driver charged with 14 counts of human smuggling after fleeing Kimble County Sheriffs

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 14 individuals who had entered the state without documentation and charged the driver with 14 counts of human smuggling after pursuing the fleeing vehicle on Wednesday, July 20th around 10:44 a.m.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, a deputy working under Operation Lone Star attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 10 when the vehicle began to flee.

Both Kimble County Sheriff deputies and Junction Police officer began to pursue the vehicle. Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle without any incidents.

After the vehicle was stopped, 14 individuals who entered the state without documentation were apprehended and transported to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was arrested and charged with 14 counts of human smuggling with the likelihood of serious bodily injury.

NWS reports continuation of ‘Extreme Drought’ conditions

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service released their ‘Drought Monitor’ report on Thursday. To no one’s surprise, it is dry in the Concho Valley. San Angelo currently sits in the D3 category of ‘Extreme Drought’ while Abilene and areas east of Junction are under the D4 category of ‘Exceptional Drought’. Ozona has the best conditions, currently under the D0 category of ‘Abnormally Dry’.
SAN ANGELO, TX
