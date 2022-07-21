Novak Djokovic named on US Open entry list but three-time winner will need a dramatic U-turn from US Government to be allowed to compete in New York Grand Slam next month

Novak Djokovic has been named on the US Open entry list, but will still be unable to play in the tournament unless there is a dramatic u-turn from the US Government over their vaccine protocols.

As it stands the Serbian, who's coming off the back of his Wimbledon triumph over Nick Kyrgios last month, would not be able to compete in the fourth and final major of the calendar year because the US requires all travellers to be fully vaccinated - and would need proof of vaccination before boarding flights to the country.

Back in January, the 35-year-old missed the opportunity to defend his Australian Open crown, after he was controversially deported from the country over his vaccination status.

Novak Djokovic is unlikely to compete at the US Open due to his Covid vaccination status

The Serbian celebrates winning Wimbledon last month after beating Nick Kyrgios in SW19

Organisers for the US Open have said that will not lobby for any individual exemption to the Covid vaccine rules, after an online petition amassed 12,000 signatures urging officials to work with the US government to make an exception for Djokovic to play.

The 35-year-old's automatic inclusion in the official entry list for the tournament is in the hope that the US will change it's coronavirus regulations and allow someone of Djokovic's status to compete in New York next month.

A statement from the USTA said; 'Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event.

Djokovic was controversially deported from Australia in January and was unable to compete

A three-time at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic is unlikely to be allowed to compete this year

'The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.'

Djokovic could move within one major title of Rafael Nadal for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles in history if he was to able to play, but remains adamant that he will not receive a Covid jab.

Back in February the world number seven said he was prepared to miss major tournaments and the opportunity to cement his legacy rather than be vaccinated.

Serena Williams will use a protected ranking to be able to play at the US Open next month

While it's unlikely we'll see Djokovic at Flushing Meadows, Serena Williams was also included on the entry list and is expected to use a protected ranking of 16 to enter the Grand Slam.

Serena's sister Venus though, will have to rely on a wild card to qualify for the tournament, after she announced a singles comeback at the Canadian Open.

British star Kyle Edmund is also set to use a protected ranking to compete, after almost two years out with injury.