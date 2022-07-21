ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic named on US Open entry list but three-time winner will need a dramatic U-turn from US Government to be allowed to compete in New York Grand Slam next month

By Ash Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Novak Djokovic has been named on the US Open entry list, but will still be unable to play in the tournament unless there is a dramatic u-turn from the US Government over their vaccine protocols.

As it stands the Serbian, who's coming off the back of his Wimbledon triumph over Nick Kyrgios last month, would not be able to compete in the fourth and final major of the calendar year because the US requires all travellers to be fully vaccinated - and would need proof of vaccination before boarding flights to the country.

Back in January, the 35-year-old missed the opportunity to defend his Australian Open crown, after he was controversially deported from the country over his vaccination status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGGNz_0gnrzHxd00
Novak Djokovic is unlikely to compete at the US Open due to his Covid vaccination status 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M47d8_0gnrzHxd00
The Serbian celebrates winning Wimbledon last month after beating Nick Kyrgios in SW19 

Organisers for the US Open have said that will not lobby for any individual exemption to the Covid vaccine rules, after an online petition amassed 12,000 signatures urging officials to work with the US government to make an exception for Djokovic to play.

The 35-year-old's automatic inclusion in the official entry list for the tournament is in the hope that the US will change it's coronavirus regulations and allow someone of Djokovic's status to compete in New York next month.

A statement from the USTA said; 'Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvocG_0gnrzHxd00
Djokovic was controversially deported from Australia in January and was unable to compete 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbMRY_0gnrzHxd00
A three-time at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic is unlikely to be allowed to compete this year

'The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.'

Djokovic could move within one major title of Rafael Nadal for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles in history if he was to able to play, but remains adamant that he will not receive a Covid jab.

Back in February the world number seven said he was prepared to miss major tournaments and the opportunity to cement his legacy rather than be vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMROb_0gnrzHxd00
Serena Williams will use a protected ranking to be able to play at the US Open next month 

While it's unlikely we'll see Djokovic at Flushing Meadows, Serena Williams was also included on the entry list and is expected to use a protected ranking of 16 to enter the Grand Slam.

Serena's sister Venus though, will have to rely on a wild card to qualify for the tournament, after she announced a singles comeback at the Canadian Open.

British star Kyle Edmund is also set to use a protected ranking to compete, after almost two years out with injury.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia changes mind, not resigning DP World Tour membership

LIV Golf Invitational Series player Sergio Garcia says he has changed his mind on giving up his DP World Tour membership. "When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour," Garcia told ESPN. "That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firm With 9/11 History Dumps Golfer After Move to Saudi Tour

Law firm previously represented families of 9/11 victims in Saudi lawsuit. Law firm Cozen O’Connor has ended a two-year sponsorship with professional golfer Jason Kokrak after he jumped to a breakaway circuit funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. “In light of Mr. Kokrak’s affiliation with the new...
GOLF
NBC Sports

U.S. pulls off upset, gets upset in 4x100m relays at track worlds

The U.S. women’s 4x100m pulled off the upset. The U.S. men’s 4x100m got upset. The penultimate day of the world track and field championships produced surprises in the final two races on Saturday night’s program. Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and TeeTee Terry stunned a Jamaican...
SPORTS
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson ‘gutted’ after winning 800m silver at World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson told BBC Breakfast that she is “gutted” after winning silver in the women’s 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships. While she said her family were “cracking open the champagne,” she won’t be sipping any bubbly just yet as she is “still a little bit gutted” to lose out on the gold to US runner Athing Mu in Eugene, Oregon.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
Daily Mail

Barcelona are mortgaging their future and relying on the club's enduring allure to beat Chelsea to the signing of Jules Kounde... Joan Laporta is putting full faith into Xavi and his cohort of new signings

Barcelona's imminent capture of Jules Kounde is their shrewdest move yet (they need defenders more than attackers) and it’s being bankrolled – just like the acquisition of Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Dembele – by the club’s bold but risky decision to mortgage its future with investment funds.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

North Melbourne die-hard Ricky Ponting 'will meet with Alastair Clarkson in bid to convince super coach to join the AFL strugglers' as Kangaroos ramp up audacious swoop for four-time Premiership winner

Ricky Ponting has indicated that he will meet with Alastair Clarkson this week, with the cricket great setting out to put on the charm offensive in order to lure the super coach to North Melbourne. Ponting, a Kangaroos die-hard, has been roped in by his management to speak with the...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Alison Brittain is appointed the first female chair of the Premier League with Manchester United fan leaving her role at hospitality giant Whitbread for one of football's top jobs

The Premier League has appointed Alison Brittain as its first female chair after clubs 'voted unanimously in favour' of her appointment. Brittain, the CEO of hospitality giant Whitbread, will take over from interim chair Peter McCormick early next year. Prior to her seven-year stint at Whitbread, where she oversaw the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roaring on the Lionesses! David Beckham thanks England women’s team for inspiring 'really excited' Harper as he leads messages of support and excitement builds before crunch Euro 2022 semi-final clash with Sweden tonight

England fans including David Beckham and Michael Owen are backing their team to win with a record 14million expected to watch the Lionesses' Euro 2022 semi-final with Sweden tonight and supporters are expected to spend £100million on food, booze and merchandise. Team boss Sarina Wiegman has called on supporters...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Canadian Open#Us Citizens#New York Grand Slam#The Us Government#Serbian#Covid#Usta
Daily Mail

'We don't live in Russia': Footy supremo Peter V'landys reveals NRL could 'absolutely' introduce Pride round from 2023 but he respect the players’ position over Manly jersey boycott

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has refused to rule out the possibility of the NRL introducing a Pride round as soon as next season, insisting inclusivity and different opinions had to be equally respected as we 'don't live in Russia'. His remarks came after seven Manly players opted to pull...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona 'has the chance to win everything' and praises his new teammates for their support during US pre-season tour, while boss Xavi insists the 'big star' will help the squad grow

Robert Lewandowski has insisted his new side Barcelona has the potential to win titles after the forward pushed for a move to the Catalan side from Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old joined the Spanish club last week on a $51.3million transfer following eight years with Bundesliga giants Bayern, where he scored 344 goals in 375 games and won countless trophies.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Foot-and-mouth disease 'hype' may obscure the larger threat posed by another disease that could 'blow in' from the north into Australia and 'devastate' our livestock industry

The 'hype' around an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease that could cost the cattle industry $80billion if detected is actually distracting from a greater threat. Sanitation mats were rolled out to all of Australia's international airports this week in an effort to stop foot-and mouth-disease entering the country after the disease was recently detected in the holiday hotspot of Bali.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Manly's rainbow warrior: How high-flying millionaire who was educated at Harvard and preaches a 'wellness revolution' is leading the charge on Pride jersey - as footy players revolt

The millionaire owner of Manly Sea Eagles has insisted the team is committed to its 'inclusivity and diversity jersey' - despite several stars vowing not to play in Thursday's must-win match against the Sydney Roosters because of the jumper. The Sea Eagles unveiled the jersey - called Everyone in League...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Norwich City is in talks for Canada international Ismael Kone, 20, from MLS side Montreal as Dean Smith looks to bolster his ranks following Premier League relegation

Norwich City is in talks to sign Canada international Ismael Kone from Montreal. The 20-year-old, originally from Ivory Coast, joined the Major League Soccer side in August 2021. The midfielder has made just 20 senior appearances for the club since his arrival in Montreal but has garnered attention with his...
MLS
Daily Mail

Charles Barkley insists Americans should concern themselves with civil rights here rather than in Saudi Arabia... as he reveals he's given Greg Norman until Thursday to decide if he wants him to join rebel LIV Tour

Charles Barkley believes American people should focus on civil rights in the States rather than concerning themselves with Saudi Arabia's treatment of women and dissidents. The Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf series has dominated headlines ever since it materialized, prompting questions about the country's civil rights record. Saudi's controversial tour, financed...
NBA
Daily Mail

Michael Johnson hits out at 'dumbassery' accusations of 'black racism' levelled at him after he questioned world record 100m hurdles time set by Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan... and insists abuse he received online was 'unacceptable'

Track legend Michael Johnson has slammed 'dumbassery' accusations of 'black racism' directed at him after he raised questions about the legitimacy of Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan's world record. The 100-meter hurdler romped to victory in 12.12 seconds to beat Kendra Harrison's 2016 world record by 0.08 seconds at the World...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

503K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy