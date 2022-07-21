AirBorn Announces Executive Leadership Changes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) launches its expansion into Australia with a landmark partnership with Logan City Council in Queensland. Following months of close consultation and collaboration, the City has approved a 12-month license for Helbiz to operate up to 400 e-scooters and 400 e-bikes starting in late August. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005203/en/ “This latest partnership marks a significant step towards bringing safe, sustainable transportation alternatives to Australia. This announcement follows the plan to introduce 500 e-bikes in Sydney and 100 e-scooters in Alloggio resorts later this year,” said Mitchell Price, Helbiz Australia Managing Director. (Graphic: Business Wire)

