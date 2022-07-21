ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rogersville Review

HCSO: Man accused of selling meth at McDonald's attempted to eat evidence

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YR5H_0gnrzAmY00

Police say a man accused of selling meth in the Rogersville McDonald’s restaurant parking lot tried to eat the evidence while he was being handcuffed.

HCSO Deputy Robert Rios stated in his report that he had to apply pressure to the esophagus of Marvin Edward Ringley to get him to spit out the baggy of meth.

On July 17, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Rios responded to a report from a HCSO Narcotics Detective that Ringley, 59, of Rogersville, was standing outside the McDonald’s on rt. 66 in rogersville selling drugs.

Ringley reportedly admitted to being in possession of a syringe. Upon being searched, however, Rios allegedly located a baggy in the watch pocket of his pants containing several small baggies and about 8/10ths of a gram of meth.

As Rios was handcuffing Ringley he allegedly leaned forward, picked up the baggy of meth with his mouth, and attempted to swallow it.

“To prevent Marvin from hurting himself by overdose I puled Marvin’s head back and attempted to apply pressure to both sides of his face and release his jaw to keep him from swallowing the drugs,” Rios stated in his report. “When that didn’t work I applied pressure to Marvin’s esophagus to keep him from swallowing the drugs. Marvin then opened his mouth and pushed the drugs out, and I retrieved the evidence.”

Ringley was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Monday, and as of Wednesday Ringley was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for July 25 in Sessions Court.

Shorlty after Ringley was arrested Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux located Brandon Lynn rogers on Circle Drive. DesOrmeaux reported that Rogers was being sought because he’d allegedly been spotted in the McDonald’s parking lot conducting a drug transaction with Ringley inside a black vehicle.

Upon being searched Rogers, 45, of Rogersville, was allegedly found in possession of a baggy containing abut 3/10ths of a gram of meth. Rogers was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and as of Wednesday was being held on $3,000 bond pending his next court appearance July 25.

Comments / 4

Related
wcyb.com

3 accused of trying to bring drugs into Washington County, TN Detention Center charged

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Three people are facing a contraband-related charge following an investigation by the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department. Police said 22-year-old Jarred Shaffer, 48-year-old Melissa Shaffer Love, and 38-year-old Shawn Thrift were charged with introduction of contraband into penal facility (conspiracy to commit). Deputies said that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police conducting August checkpoint

The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release. The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

KPD appoints 1st woman to work as K-9 handler

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second-oldest police K-9 unit in the state introduced its newest K-9 handler — marking the first time a woman has held the position in the department’s history. The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Monday that Officer Carrie Phillips began her law enforcement career at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as […]
KINGSPORT, TN
dailyadvent.com

Three indicted for conspiracy to bring drugs into detention center

Three people have been indicted by a grand jury for reportedly bringing drugs into the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, the indictment comes following an investigation into two inmates and one Jonesborough resident. Jared Shaffer, 22, and Shawn Thrift, 38– both inmates– were caught attempting to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Law Enforcement#Hcso#Wednes
q95fm.net

Officials Warn The Public Of New Phone Scam

Wise County Sheriff’s Office Officials are asking for people to be on the lookout for a new phone scam. According to police, the scammer claims to be an employee at a local law enforcement agency. The scammer then tells the person that they have missed a court date and that the matter can be resolved by making an immediate payment over the phone.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WTVCFOX

Police chase in Sevier County leaves 32-year-old motorcyclist dead

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As our affiliate WATE reports, a motorcyclist died in a collision on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday night, after being chased by police. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old, Zachary Gorman was driving north on Veterans Parkway during a chase with Sevier County Police Department. Officials say the pursuit began around 7:00 p.m.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man captured after 2-hour standoff with Claiborne County deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted man was captured in the Cumberland Gap area on Monday by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Mathew Randell Price was arrested and taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with deputies. Price was wanted for multiple felony warrants from Kentucky and Virginia.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Wise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new phone scam

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are warning people of a new phone scam. According to police, the scammer claims they are an employee at a local law enforcement agency. The scammer tells the person they have missed a court date and says...
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Traffic stop leads to crystal meth discovery and three arrests in Abingdon

During a traffic stop this week in Abingdon, a search and seizure led to three people being taken into custody. According to a report from Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, Charles Roland Snead, 58, of Abingdon, William Whitt, 41, of Tazewell, and Chelsey Lynn Burkett, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, are facing multiple drug charges.
ABINGDON, VA
localmemphis.com

Police searching for 'dangerous' juvenile escapee in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police is asking for the community's help in locating a male juvenile that escaped custody. GPD said the juvenile ran from custody on Friday, July 22, around 7 p.m. Authorities describe him as six-foot-tall, 150 pounds and with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing...
GREENEVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Business owner faces criminal charges for allowing massive tire dump

Criminal charges have been filed against the business owner who created a massive, illegal tire dump in downtown Elizabethton. Timothy Sherrill Zimmerman, of Johnson City, has been charged with aggravated criminal littering for his role in allowing discarded tires to amass at his former business, Betsy Used Tires and Batteries, 332 West Elk Ave.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman allegedly assaulted man with drywall hammer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a woman after she allegedly hit a man in the head with a drywall hammer. According to a release, Sharon L. Carlton of Johnson City was charged with aggravated domestic assault after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of men were taken into custody after a boater was accidentally shot on the Holston River, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. According to the report, five men, identified as Dakota Fawver, Elijah Brown, Elijah Sharp, Noah Parker and Thomas Pratt, were drinking and shooting guns at a small target on the riverbank when the incident happened.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wtloam.com

Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after a boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee man accused of being main supplier to gun trafficking ring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A months-long investigation in New York led authorities to accuse a Tennessee man of being the main supplier in a gun trafficking ring, according to a release from Queens District Attorney Katz. The investigation, titled Operation Hotcakes, took place over an 11-month span. A Queens County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Man killed in Johnson City crash, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has died following a crash in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department responded to Interstate 26 near Bobby Hicks Highway at 12:44 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Gary E. Franklin was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound on I-26 just past Bobby Hicks Highway when the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch line. The vehicle then flipped several times, police added.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
576
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy