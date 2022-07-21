HCSO: Man accused of selling meth at McDonald's attempted to eat evidence

Police say a man accused of selling meth in the Rogersville McDonald’s restaurant parking lot tried to eat the evidence while he was being handcuffed.

HCSO Deputy Robert Rios stated in his report that he had to apply pressure to the esophagus of Marvin Edward Ringley to get him to spit out the baggy of meth.

On July 17, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Rios responded to a report from a HCSO Narcotics Detective that Ringley, 59, of Rogersville, was standing outside the McDonald’s on rt. 66 in rogersville selling drugs.

Ringley reportedly admitted to being in possession of a syringe. Upon being searched, however, Rios allegedly located a baggy in the watch pocket of his pants containing several small baggies and about 8/10ths of a gram of meth.

As Rios was handcuffing Ringley he allegedly leaned forward, picked up the baggy of meth with his mouth, and attempted to swallow it.

“To prevent Marvin from hurting himself by overdose I puled Marvin’s head back and attempted to apply pressure to both sides of his face and release his jaw to keep him from swallowing the drugs,” Rios stated in his report. “When that didn’t work I applied pressure to Marvin’s esophagus to keep him from swallowing the drugs. Marvin then opened his mouth and pushed the drugs out, and I retrieved the evidence.”

Ringley was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Monday, and as of Wednesday Ringley was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for July 25 in Sessions Court.

Shorlty after Ringley was arrested Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux located Brandon Lynn rogers on Circle Drive. DesOrmeaux reported that Rogers was being sought because he’d allegedly been spotted in the McDonald’s parking lot conducting a drug transaction with Ringley inside a black vehicle.

Upon being searched Rogers, 45, of Rogersville, was allegedly found in possession of a baggy containing abut 3/10ths of a gram of meth. Rogers was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and as of Wednesday was being held on $3,000 bond pending his next court appearance July 25.