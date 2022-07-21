ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

WSCC ATHLETICS: 2 teams, 42 student-athletes recognized for NJCAA academic achievements

By Russell Moore WSCC
 4 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A pair of Wallace State Community College teams and 42 student-athletes have earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) academic recognition for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Wallace State’s women’s volleyball team achieved a 3.88 GPA, compiling the second-best mark among their volleyball national counterparts and easily the top GPA in the Alabama Community College Conference. Wallace State’s softball team registered a conference-best 3.71 GPA – also good for seventh in the nation.

Individual NJCAA academic achievements have also been unveiled.

Wallace State had 42 student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic recognition, including 15 on the NJCAA All-Academic 1 st -Team with a 4.0 GPA. Volleyball had eight players to make the 1 st team and softball had six.

Wallace State student-athletes with 4.0 GPAs, earning 1 st -Team accolades are volleyball’s Grace Allen, Megan Edmond, Haven Hall, Ashlyn Heatherly, Daisy Manasco, Laci Reese, Chloe Shadden and Mallie Williams; softball’s Abigail Bryars, Lillyanna Cartee, Lauren Dill, Jessica Edde, Felicity Frame and Bailie Hall; and women’s cross country’s Ally Amerson.

NJCAA All-Academic 2 nd -team members finished the academic year with a 3.99-3.80 GPA. Wallace State student-athletes in that category consist of men’s cross country’s Joseph Arraiga, Jonathan Collett and Reid Huddleston; softball’s Olivia Ball, Gracie Benton, Hannah Duncan, Leigha Kirby, Josie Thompson and Abigail Waters; volleyball’s Savannah Rutledge, Madeline Snow and Tobi Trotter; women’s basketball’s Destiny Garrett and Payton Golden; and women’s cross country’s Jaycee Biffle.

NJCAA All-Academic 3 rd -team members finished the academic year with a GPA between 3.79-3.60. Wallace State student-athletes earning 3 rd -team status are Brady Helms of men’s cross country; softball’s Maddie Cartron, Jaiden Farnetti, Harper Niblett and Bailey Tatum; volleyball’s Temperance Chatman and Lexi Shadix; women’s cross country’s Danielle Akridge; and Kyra Long and Jordan Parker of the women’s basketball team.

Throughout the NJCAA, 9,912 student-athletes garnered All-Academic recognition for achieving a GPA above 3.60.

View the team recognitions | https://d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/g/k/0m6r0hrfdm9mgg/2021-22_NJCAA_Academic_Teams_of_the_Year_-_07-20-22.pdf

View the individual recognitions | https://d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/0/s/znb7ntx62iki7k/2021-22_NJCAA_Individual_All-Academic_Awards_-_07-20-22.pdf

For more information about Wallace State athletics, visit www.athletics.wallacestate.edu or the athletics Facebook page at www.wallacestate.edu/athleticsfb .

The Cullman Tribune

‘Keep God above everything else’: Nikki Tyree remembers her West Point years

WEST POINT, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to former West Point softball standout, Nikki Tyree. Nikki had a lot of memories from her school years to discuss and she made plenty of them both on and off the field.  “My favorite sports memories were most definitely being a part of the first softball team in West Point’s school history to make it past the regional tournament and to the state tournament for sure. I will never forget the night we punched that ticket to state. All of us girls went back to the field and just hung out as...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Magnificent artwork and superior hospitality

CULLMAN, Ala. – Leldon Maxcy opened the doors of his specialty gift shop to local art aficionados Friday night and introduced several artists who are featured in his store, Leldon’s. The evening was also the debut of Leldon’s bigger showroom, which has almost double the space available for shoppers.  The show benefited the United Way of Cullman County’s Stuff the Bus campaign in an effort to provide school supplies to children throughout the county.   “Leldon’s always has such a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. There’s a lot of variety in the artwork tonight and it’s very eclectic. It’s nice to now have a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

County schools open houses set for Aug. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette announced at the last meeting of the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) that the district’s open houses will be held Monday, Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m. The first day of school for students whose last names end with A-K will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, and the first day for students with last names ending in L-Z will be Thursday, Aug. 11.  The CCBOE recognized Ellanora Slusser of Cold Springs High School for earning gold in Fashion Design at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego, California several weeks ago....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ralph Frederick Kreps Jr.

Ralph Frederick Kreps Jr., age 69, of Vinemont passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born March 6, 1953, in Cullman, Alabama, to Ralph Frederick Sr. and Marjorie Glaser Kreps. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Frederick Kreps Sr. Survivors include his son, Ricky (Ricki) Kreps; mother, Marjorie Glaser Kreps; grandson, Cody Kreps; granddaughter, Shelby Palmer; and sisters, Becky Kreps and Dixie (Bruce) Widner.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

See ‘Peter and the Wolf’ July 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – “Peter and the Wolf” is a fun, brief story ballet for all ages. In fact, in the Friday, July 29, one-night-only Cullman production this week, the youngest performer is 6 years old and the oldest is 70. Sometimes called a “symphonic fairy tale,” this timeless, playful work was created by composer Sergei Prokofiev to introduce his young son to the musical instruments in an orchestra. The July 29 performance will benefit Dance4All, a community outreach partnership between BD Ballet Academy/Ballet South and local education/civic organizations. The joy of dancing is the vehicle for this performing arts initiative, but...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty Jo Strickland

Funeral services for Betty Jo Strickland of Hanceville will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 25th at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Duck River Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, July 24th at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mrs. Strickland was born on August 5, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Charles and Lillian (Pesnell) Thomason. She died at the age of 84 on July 21, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman, Alabama. Mrs. Strickland loved her family with her whole heart. She raised all five of her children by herself,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City Board of Education prepares for upcoming school year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Board of Education on Thursday morning voted unanimously to suspend Cullman High School (CHS) instructor Ken Gleaton for 10 days without pay, per Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff’s recommendation. The suspension stemmed from an alleged verbal altercation between Gleaton and CHS Assistant Principal Aaron Sparks on June 30.    Before the vote, Gleaton was provided the opportunity to take the floor and to provide documentation to dispute the recommendation for suspension.   Empathically stating that he has never had issues with the multitude of students, instructors and others he has come across in his 26 years of teaching, Gleaton said,...
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: R.B. Waldrop

R.B. Waldrop, age 97 of Lynn, passed away at his residence on July 20, 2022. R.B. was born on February 9, 1925, in Winston County, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held on Saturday, July 23rd at 4:00pm. Burial will follow in Lynn City Cemetery. Vance Hutton will officiate. R.B. is survived by his daughters: Donna (Charles) Smith, Lavon (James) Pruitt, Vickie Waldrop; grandchildren: Amy (Brian) Lawson, Amanda (Greg) Carusone, April Smith-Spencer, Seth Smith, Chad (Hillary) Smith, Jennifer (Bart) Shannon, Jamie (Jonathan) Layman, Wendy (Lamar) Smith, Zane (Amber) Wideman, great grandchildren: Garrison Mays, Halle Strong, Madeline Smith, Megan (Trey) Dennis, Charlee Spencer, Cailyn, Caralee, and Colton Smith, Parker, and Carter Shannon, Pruitt, and Nella Layman, Luke, and Rachel Smith, Gavin, and Ethan Wideman; great great grandchild: Tripp Dennis; sister: Ruth Farris; and brother: Robert Waldrop. He was preceded in death by his wife: Nell Tittle Waldrop; daughter: Carol Garrison; son-in-law: Hoyt Garrison; parents: Ruben Aaron and Ora Bell Cofield Waldrop; siblings: Russell Waldrop, Aaron Waldrop, and Janice Wright.
LYNN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WSCC Culinary Arts welcomes Pate, ADAI

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Culinary Arts students on Thursday welcomed Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture of Industries Rick Pate and representatives from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) to campus for a lunch prepared with locally sourced products to promote WSCC’s recently awarded Alabama Specialty Crop Cooking Demonstration grant. The grant helps promote the preparation and usage of specialty crops in restaurants and home kitchens through demonstrations. The funds are part of the USDA AMS Specialty Crop Block Grant administered by ADAI. The WSCC Culinary Arts Program’s food truck will be used to promote the initiative at...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional recognized nationally for quality care

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional’s continuous improvement initiatives have earned attention and awards from national institutions such as U.S. News & World Report and the American Heart Association. The hospital recently earned recognitions as well as multiple performance and compliance rankings well above national and state benchmarks, according to a media release. “To perform this well in multiple healthcare disciplines requires tremendous teamwork and clear sight to the overall goal of high-quality care,” said Cullman Regional CEO James Clements. “We want the communities we serve to know about the work being done here, and to feel confident in their local hospital.” The...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1937 and 1954

From the files of 1937: Miss Jeanette Green returned Wednesday from Roswell, New Mexico, where she has been since January. Her many friends are glad to see her again at the George Stiefelmeyer Store. College student: “Say, what’s the idea of wearing my raincoat?” Roommate: “You wouldn’t want your new suit wet, would you?” Visitor: “Want you walk as far as the car with me, Tommy?” (Tommy age seven). “I can’t.” “Why not?” Tommy: “Cause we are going to have dinner as soon as you leave.”       From the files of 1954:                         Former Hanceville football star, Howell Trimble, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.O. Trimble has...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jeanell Tubbs Raney

Funeral Service for Jeanell Tubbs Raney, age 85, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in burial at Bethsadia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Raney passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born February 11, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama, to Cordie and Bertie Tubbs. Mrs. Raney was the District Court Clerk of Cullman County until her retirement in 1992. She and her husband, Othell, enjoyed many years of traveling the country in their motorhome. They loved eagle watching and NASCAR races in Talladega. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bunah Othell Raney; parents: Cordie and Bertie Tubbs; and sister: Jo Burrow. Survivors include her daughter: Melanie and Michael Hagemann; son: Michael and Donna Raney; grandchildren: Kelley Raney, Leslie Raney, and Stephanie and Jason Phillips; great-grandchildren: Camden, Cullen, and Cohen Phillips; brothers-in-law: Gordon Raney and Jerry Burrow; niece: Beth and Julian Tune; niece: Susan and Jim Baker; nephew: Jonathan Burrow; niece: Lyn Knox; and niece: Jill and Roger Clemons.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kathy Denise Nichols

Kathy Denise Nichols, 70 of Danville, entered into rest on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Summerford Nursing Home. Kathy was born on July 11, 1952, in Cullman, Alabama. Living life to the fullest, she was carefree and loved to dance and sing. Visitation will be held on July 25, 2022, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home – Addison, where a funeral service will be held at 4:00pm. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Brother Jeff Gilbreath will officiate. Kathy is survived by her husband: Billy Hampton; sister: Brenda Gilbreath; brother: Roger Smothers; daughters: Amy Tucker and Dixie Muzzo; son: Wesley Hampton; granddaughter: Macey Jo Nichols; grandsons: Shaun and Elijah Tucker; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father: Travis Smothers; mother: Jewell Smothers; brothers: Benny Joe and Terry Smothers; sister: Carol Ergle; son-in-law: Duane Tucker; and mother-in-law: Jewell Hampton.
DANVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WSCC Computer Science Department designated National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State’s Computer Science Department has received designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. Terry Ayers, Wallace State’s Computer Science chairperson, and program instructor Gregory Knight accepted the award recently on the department’s behalf at the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) annual conference in Atlanta.   The certificate is presented in recognition of earning designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency. The NSA awards CAE designations to institutions that commit to producing cybersecurity professionals that will reduce vulnerabilities in our national infrastructure. “The process to earn this designation...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Elizabeth McConatha

Mary Elizabeth McConatha, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. A memorial service for Mary will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service until 3:00 PM. A full obituary will be posted at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joyce Wyvon Cavender

Joyce Wyvon Cavender, age 81 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence. Joyce was born on October 22, 1940, in Hackleburg, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 3:00pm. Burial will follow in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Joseph Desiderio will officiate. Joyce is survived by her son: Kurt Cavender; daughter-in-law: Tammy (Late, Anthony) Cavender; grandchildren: Kody (Jessie) Cavender, Keysha Woodard, Andy (Sara) Cavender, Somer (Kevin) Waldrep; and great grandchildren: Lana Cavender, Nadalie Woodard, Ashlie Woodard, John Cavender, Colton Cavender, Kelton Cavender, James Waldrep, Christian Waldrep, Jessica Waldrep, and Kayla Waldrep. She was preceded in death by her husband: Johnie Mack Cavender; son: Anthony Cavender; father: Hurbert Samual Whitfield; mother: Alene Whitfield; and brothers: Hurbert Gerald Whitfield, Bobby Jo Whitfield.
HALEYVILLE, AL
