WSCC ATHLETICS: 2 teams, 42 student-athletes recognized for NJCAA academic achievements

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A pair of Wallace State Community College teams and 42 student-athletes have earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) academic recognition for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Wallace State’s women’s volleyball team achieved a 3.88 GPA, compiling the second-best mark among their volleyball national counterparts and easily the top GPA in the Alabama Community College Conference. Wallace State’s softball team registered a conference-best 3.71 GPA – also good for seventh in the nation.

Individual NJCAA academic achievements have also been unveiled.

Wallace State had 42 student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic recognition, including 15 on the NJCAA All-Academic 1 st -Team with a 4.0 GPA. Volleyball had eight players to make the 1 st team and softball had six.

Wallace State student-athletes with 4.0 GPAs, earning 1 st -Team accolades are volleyball’s Grace Allen, Megan Edmond, Haven Hall, Ashlyn Heatherly, Daisy Manasco, Laci Reese, Chloe Shadden and Mallie Williams; softball’s Abigail Bryars, Lillyanna Cartee, Lauren Dill, Jessica Edde, Felicity Frame and Bailie Hall; and women’s cross country’s Ally Amerson.

NJCAA All-Academic 2 nd -team members finished the academic year with a 3.99-3.80 GPA. Wallace State student-athletes in that category consist of men’s cross country’s Joseph Arraiga, Jonathan Collett and Reid Huddleston; softball’s Olivia Ball, Gracie Benton, Hannah Duncan, Leigha Kirby, Josie Thompson and Abigail Waters; volleyball’s Savannah Rutledge, Madeline Snow and Tobi Trotter; women’s basketball’s Destiny Garrett and Payton Golden; and women’s cross country’s Jaycee Biffle.

NJCAA All-Academic 3 rd -team members finished the academic year with a GPA between 3.79-3.60. Wallace State student-athletes earning 3 rd -team status are Brady Helms of men’s cross country; softball’s Maddie Cartron, Jaiden Farnetti, Harper Niblett and Bailey Tatum; volleyball’s Temperance Chatman and Lexi Shadix; women’s cross country’s Danielle Akridge; and Kyra Long and Jordan Parker of the women’s basketball team.

Throughout the NJCAA, 9,912 student-athletes garnered All-Academic recognition for achieving a GPA above 3.60.

View the team recognitions | https://d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/g/k/0m6r0hrfdm9mgg/2021-22_NJCAA_Academic_Teams_of_the_Year_-_07-20-22.pdf

View the individual recognitions | https://d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/0/s/znb7ntx62iki7k/2021-22_NJCAA_Individual_All-Academic_Awards_-_07-20-22.pdf

For more information about Wallace State athletics, visit www.athletics.wallacestate.edu or the athletics Facebook page at www.wallacestate.edu/athleticsfb .