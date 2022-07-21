ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia, Kirby Smart agree on 10-year extension

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9OKy_0gnrz5SA00
Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Georgia on Thursday, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

