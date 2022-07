BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back and the pilots are preparing to fly at Ann Morrison Park at the end of the month. "It is a beautiful place to fly the green grass, the trees, and it kind of sits in this bowl and it gives you the ability, if you're a good pilot, to figure out how can I stay on that field, go up, go down because that's where the people are," said Greg Lindsey, a commercial hot air balloon pilot from Arizona.

