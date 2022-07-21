ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Latest county count of COVID-19 cases in NC

By Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4UeZ_0gnryidL00
Rapid test for COVID-19 (Photo: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of July 20 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 89.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to July 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jKmR_0gnryidL00

1 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Nash County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (229 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,760 (28,063 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (323 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (54,569 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdXUv_0gnryidL00

2 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (414 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,419 (51,563 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (505 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (101,471 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUII5_0gnryidL00

3 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (170 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,512 (22,656 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (82 total deaths)

— 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (37,937 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3Llf_0gnryidL00

4 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Northampton County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (48 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,406 (4,755 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (87 total deaths)

— 84.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (8,724 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4T3I_0gnryidL00

5 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Johnston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (515 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,940 (64,769 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (461 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (114,157 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7sm5_0gnryidL00

6 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#45. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (117 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,853 (13,559 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (178 total deaths)

— 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (25,969 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeBdw_0gnryidL00

7 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#44. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (398 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,903 (50,901 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (616 total deaths)

— 59.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (87,016 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZKGg_0gnryidL00

8 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Wilson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (207 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,467 (23,286 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (327 total deaths)

— 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (43,774 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PlM0D_0gnryidL00

9 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Edgecombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (131 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,276 (14,554 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (155 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (24,799 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6xqY_0gnryidL00

10 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#41. New Hanover County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (600 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,688 (55,542 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (404 total deaths)

— 28.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (149,583 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hm5t8_0gnryidL00

11 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Duplin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (152 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,909 (17,569 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (250 total deaths)

— 76.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (27,351 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qHa4_0gnryidL00

12 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (587 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,210 (70,076 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (871 total deaths)

— 60.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (113,220 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2xDx_0gnryidL00

13 / 50Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#38. Henderson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (309 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,124 (27,152 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (327 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (69,612 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYuHW_0gnryidL00

14 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sampson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (167 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,210 (19,828 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (188 total deaths)

— 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (33,181 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYiEY_0gnryidL00

15 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (40 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,996 (3,890 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (40 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (7,285 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsRxB_0gnryidL00

16 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (578 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,214 (61,070 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (508 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (121,728 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6MH6_0gnryidL00

17 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#34. Orange County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (400 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,798 (32,365 total cases)

— 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (139 total deaths)

— 61.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (114,159 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmzNy_0gnryidL00

18 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Wake County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (2,994 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,467 (338,721 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (1,171 total deaths)

— 56.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (822,081 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ohbbd_0gnryidL00

19 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Anson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (66 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,688 (7,013 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (102 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (11,574 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgAtL_0gnryidL00

20 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#31. Brunswick County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (387 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,665 (33,799 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (340 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (90,238 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJTsA_0gnryidL00

21 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#30. Pitt County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (494 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,518 (56,967 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (252 total deaths)

— 42.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (97,564 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9JYr_0gnryidL00

22 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Tyrrell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (11 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,921 (1,041 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (9 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (1,987 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2Fgt_0gnryidL00

23 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bladen County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (90 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,719 (10,052 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (133 total deaths)

— 67.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (20,958 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpF13_0gnryidL00

24 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 277 (271 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,009 (31,352 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (405 total deaths)

— 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (49,765 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEmI6_0gnryidL00

25 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#26. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (3,112 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,998 (310,872 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,670 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (709,688 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5cDA_0gnryidL00

26 / 50Canva

#25. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (938 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,504 (95,635 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (669 total deaths)

— 17.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (202,749 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VS3Sk_0gnryidL00

27 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#24. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (232 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,949 (23,790 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (312 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (39,275 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oh72_0gnryidL00

28 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Warren County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (56 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,185 (4,772 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (47 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (10,922 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u868Y_0gnryidL00

29 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hoke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (157 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,610 (16,355 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (121 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (23,151 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLAlO_0gnryidL00

30 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (108 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,818 (11,985 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (121 total deaths)

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (18,716 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKAG8_0gnryidL00

31 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (65 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,251 (6,564 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (95 total deaths)

— 74.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (11,024 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLu4O_0gnryidL00

32 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Person County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (115 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,093 (10,304 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (111 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (22,477 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajgOY_0gnryidL00

33 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#18. Clay County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (33 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,984 (2,806 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (47 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (5,282 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weS0q_0gnryidL00

34 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lenoir County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (168 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,925 (16,743 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (234 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (31,111 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNwuj_0gnryidL00

35 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hertford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (72 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,688 (5,135 total cases)

— 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (90 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (11,400 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPKSC_0gnryidL00

36 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (154 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,276 (15,141 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (189 total deaths)

— 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (26,968 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fb9qU_0gnryidL00

37 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (139 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,875 (13,841 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (195 total deaths)

— 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (21,780 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxEkn_0gnryidL00

38 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Durham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (1,008 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,613 (85,557 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (345 total deaths)

— 55.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (230,309 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4kNP_0gnryidL00

39 / 50Canva

#12. Craven County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (327 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,425 (26,990 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (212 total deaths)

— 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (64,191 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGRw5_0gnryidL00

40 / 50JNix // Shutterstock

#11. Macon County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (117 new cases, +98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,529 (8,437 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (123 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (21,154 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDje2_0gnryidL00

41 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (435 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,619 (43,915 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (548 total deaths)

— 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (56,087 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oz4TN_0gnryidL00

42 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (415 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,469 (33,823 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (414 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (61,131 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLdLY_0gnryidL00

43 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Vance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (151 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,072 (12,947 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (125 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (25,970 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIW1q_0gnryidL00

44 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McDowell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (155 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,186 (14,727 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (177 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (23,932 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDb24_0gnryidL00

45 / 50Canva

#6. Carteret County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (239 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,571 (15,681 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (134 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (45,187 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gG0H_0gnryidL00

46 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (217 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,523 (16,031 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (118 total deaths)

— 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (37,980 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNMag_0gnryidL00

47 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jones County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (36 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,693 (2,420 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (39 total deaths)

— 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (5,252 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJmag_0gnryidL00

48 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (313 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,743 (22,786 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (359 total deaths)

— 106.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (36,210 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJy8B_0gnryidL00

49 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pamlico County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (60 new cases, +161% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,749 (2,895 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (29 total deaths)

— 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (7,063 fully vaccinated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssMVM_0gnryidL00

50 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#1. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (47 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,587 (2,413 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (3,935 fully vaccinated)

Comments / 0

Related
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Business Facilities Magazine Names North Carolina Best Economic Climate in the Nation

North Carolina has been named the Best Business Climate in the nation by Business Facilities magazine, with Virginia, Utah, Texas and Tennessee in second through fifth place. The magazine’s complete 2022 Annual Rankings Report will be published in a future issue. North Carolina is no stranger to Business Facilities’...
ECONOMY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

(Stacker) —When asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are, buyers and sellers of real estate will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Polls open for dozens of local elections in N.C.

Voters in a dozen counties across North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to pick new city and town leaders, and cast ballots in a handful of runoff elections. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. in counties with elections. The biggest races this week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

6 affordable weekend getaways in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and it's easy to see why so many people love to spend their holidays here. No matter who you are traveling with, you will definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Ranks No. 1 in Destinations for Foodies in the US

4. Kill Devil Hills, NC (Outer Banks) Now, before we discussed which state was the cheapest to live in. That’s all great, but sometimes you want to go where the money is at. You know, where the money resides! Now, we’re learning that North Carolina has one of the wealthiest cities in America. How about that? The Carolinas are taking over this year with these rankings.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Photography#General Health#Omicron#Johns Hopkins University
FOX Carolina

Voters to decide NC runoff elections on Tuesday

N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for North Carolina’s primary runoff elections. Below are the elections heading to a second vote in western North Carolina:. Franklin County Board of Education at-large seat. Franklin County Board of Education District 3. Franklin County Board of Education...
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

Which North Carolina city ranks as #1 richest city in America in 2022?

CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina city is reportedly among the wealthiest in the entire nation. Cary came in first place just above Centennial, Colorado, and Frisco, Texas, according to HomeSnacks, which is a website that combines and analyzes data from multiple sources to document the best and worst places to live in the […]
CARY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina couple fears losing marital rights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The moment Adam and Sean Henderson found out they could be legally married in 2012, tears streamed down their smiling faces; after over 20 years as a couple, they could finally tie the official knot. It’s been just eight years since they said “I do,” but...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFAE

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt on the pandemic, test scores, funding and more

While students are headed back to the classroom next month, public schools across North Carolina face no shortage of challenges. In March, a report showed fewer than 15% of third graders in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were expected to earn successful reading scores. Another analysis showed middle school students lost over a year’s worth of progress in math during the pandemic in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Makes List For Best Cities To Own A Pool

It’s been very hot in most of the country the past few weeks and there’s no better way to escape the heat and humidity than a dip in the pool. Unfortunately in some areas of the country, backyard pools aren’t common, or even feasible. Well, a new...
TRAVEL
iheart.com

This Is The Most Famous Band From North Carolina

Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:. "To...
MUSIC
WNCT

NC is No. 9 in stroke death rate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The stroke death rate has increased worldwide over the last two decades, remaining the second leading cause of death globally as of 2019 and the fifth in the U.S. While the number of Americans over 75 having strokes has decreased, they have become more prevalent...
HEALTH
kiss951.com

North Carolina’s ‘Rainbow Bridge’ Welcomes Grieving Pet Owners

Ver heard of the “Rainbow Bridge?” Well, it is famous in a poem given to pet owners on the day they are saying goodbye to their furry friends. North Carolina has a real-life ‘Rainbow Bridge’ for those to enjoy during their time of grief. What Is...
PETS
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy