Latest county count of COVID-19 cases in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of July 20 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 89.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to July 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Nash County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (229 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,760 (28,063 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (323 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (54,569 fully vaccinated)

#49. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (414 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,419 (51,563 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (505 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (101,471 fully vaccinated)

#48. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (170 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,512 (22,656 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (82 total deaths)

— 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (37,937 fully vaccinated)

#47. Northampton County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (48 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,406 (4,755 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (87 total deaths)

— 84.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (8,724 fully vaccinated)

#46. Johnston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (515 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,940 (64,769 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (461 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (114,157 fully vaccinated)

#45. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (117 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,853 (13,559 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (178 total deaths)

— 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (25,969 fully vaccinated)

#44. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (398 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,903 (50,901 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (616 total deaths)

— 59.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (87,016 fully vaccinated)

#43. Wilson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (207 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,467 (23,286 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (327 total deaths)

— 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (43,774 fully vaccinated)

#42. Edgecombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (131 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,276 (14,554 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (155 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (24,799 fully vaccinated)

#41. New Hanover County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (600 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,688 (55,542 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (404 total deaths)

— 28.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (149,583 fully vaccinated)

#40. Duplin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (152 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,909 (17,569 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (250 total deaths)

— 76.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (27,351 fully vaccinated)

#39. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (587 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,210 (70,076 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (871 total deaths)

— 60.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (113,220 fully vaccinated)

#38. Henderson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (309 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,124 (27,152 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (327 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (69,612 fully vaccinated)

#37. Sampson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (167 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,210 (19,828 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (188 total deaths)

— 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (33,181 fully vaccinated)

#36. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (40 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,996 (3,890 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (40 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (7,285 fully vaccinated)

#35. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (578 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,214 (61,070 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (508 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (121,728 fully vaccinated)

#34. Orange County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (400 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,798 (32,365 total cases)

— 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (139 total deaths)

— 61.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (114,159 fully vaccinated)

#33. Wake County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (2,994 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,467 (338,721 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (1,171 total deaths)

— 56.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (822,081 fully vaccinated)

#32. Anson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (66 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,688 (7,013 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (102 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (11,574 fully vaccinated)

#31. Brunswick County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (387 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,665 (33,799 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (340 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (90,238 fully vaccinated)

#30. Pitt County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (494 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,518 (56,967 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (252 total deaths)

— 42.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (97,564 fully vaccinated)

#29. Tyrrell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (11 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,921 (1,041 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (9 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (1,987 fully vaccinated)

#28. Bladen County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (90 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,719 (10,052 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (133 total deaths)

— 67.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (20,958 fully vaccinated)

#27. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 277 (271 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,009 (31,352 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (405 total deaths)

— 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (49,765 fully vaccinated)

#26. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (3,112 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,998 (310,872 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,670 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (709,688 fully vaccinated)

#25. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (938 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,504 (95,635 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (669 total deaths)

— 17.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (202,749 fully vaccinated)

#24. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (232 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,949 (23,790 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (312 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (39,275 fully vaccinated)

#23. Warren County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (56 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,185 (4,772 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (47 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (10,922 fully vaccinated)

#22. Hoke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (157 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,610 (16,355 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (121 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (23,151 fully vaccinated)

#21. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (108 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,818 (11,985 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (121 total deaths)

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (18,716 fully vaccinated)

#20. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (65 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,251 (6,564 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (95 total deaths)

— 74.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (11,024 fully vaccinated)

#19. Person County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (115 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,093 (10,304 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (111 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (22,477 fully vaccinated)

#18. Clay County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (33 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,984 (2,806 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (47 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (5,282 fully vaccinated)

#17. Lenoir County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (168 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,925 (16,743 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (234 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (31,111 fully vaccinated)

#16. Hertford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (72 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,688 (5,135 total cases)

— 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (90 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (11,400 fully vaccinated)

#15. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (154 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,276 (15,141 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (189 total deaths)

— 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (26,968 fully vaccinated)

#14. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (139 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,875 (13,841 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (195 total deaths)

— 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (21,780 fully vaccinated)

#13. Durham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (1,008 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,613 (85,557 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (345 total deaths)

— 55.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (230,309 fully vaccinated)

#12. Craven County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (327 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,425 (26,990 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (212 total deaths)

— 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (64,191 fully vaccinated)

#11. Macon County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (117 new cases, +98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,529 (8,437 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (123 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (21,154 fully vaccinated)

#10. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (435 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,619 (43,915 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (548 total deaths)

— 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (56,087 fully vaccinated)

#9. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (415 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,469 (33,823 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (414 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (61,131 fully vaccinated)

#8. Vance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (151 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,072 (12,947 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (125 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (25,970 fully vaccinated)

#7. McDowell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (155 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,186 (14,727 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (177 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (23,932 fully vaccinated)

#6. Carteret County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (239 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,571 (15,681 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (134 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (45,187 fully vaccinated)

#5. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (217 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,523 (16,031 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (118 total deaths)

— 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (37,980 fully vaccinated)

#4. Jones County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (36 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,693 (2,420 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (39 total deaths)

— 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (5,252 fully vaccinated)

#3. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (313 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,743 (22,786 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (359 total deaths)

— 106.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (36,210 fully vaccinated)

#2. Pamlico County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (60 new cases, +161% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,749 (2,895 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (29 total deaths)

— 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (7,063 fully vaccinated)

#1. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (47 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,587 (2,413 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (3,935 fully vaccinated)