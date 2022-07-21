ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season preview: A look at the 2022 FAMU football hitsticking safeties

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Safeties can pack a punch.

And Florida A&M football features players who provide that skill to its defense.

Though former All-American free safety Markquese Bell has left some big shoes to fill, the Rattlers have an abundance of safeties who can defend and tackle.

With less than a month until kickoff, let's look at who can be on the last line of defense for Willie Simmons' 2022 team.

The hometown hero

There's no place like home.

Javan Morgan not an unfamiliar name to the Big Bend.

He has been making plays since his Friday nights at Florida High School as a running back and cornerback.

Morgan is entering his junior year as he will switch from jersey No. 20 to No. 2 like he did in high school before graduating in 2019.

He earned playing time in all 12 games last season and had 16 tackles and three interceptions (second on the team).

The versatility of Morgan and his 5-foot-11, 185-pound frame allows him to play free or strong and even nickelback as a reliable coverage option and ball hawk for the Rattlers.

His former Florida High teammate Sheldon Walker has joined him for his sophomore year at FAMU after transferring from fellow HBCU Tennessee State ahead of last season.

Walker is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.

From the ACC to the Hill

Lovie Jenkins was a serviceable pickup from Louisville for the Rattlers in 2021.

In 11 games, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound free safety had 40 total tackles (three for loss), and an interception.

As a rising junior, Jenkins could pick up more responsibility on defense to be help close the gap of losing Bell to the NFL.

Robert Glanton is also returning.

Glanton, a sophomore Wake Forest transfer, didn't receive significant playing time in 2021 for the Rattlers.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety is originally from the nearby Perry and attended Taylor County High School.

Wrapping up

Morgan and Jenkins are probably the top two on the depth chart to run the safety positions for the Rattlers' season opener Aug. 27 at North Carolina.

Glanton and Walker are still fairly young and have multiple seasons to become pivotal pieces in the defense.

The Rattlers also have a junior 5-foot-10, 210-pound hybrid safety on board in Jordan Moore who spent time at Texas A&M and Kilgore College.

All of FAMU's projected key safeties will have another season or two to develop and be in the mix to make help the room one of the best in the nation.

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

