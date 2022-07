NEPHI, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a semi-truck was transported by helicopter in critical condition following a crash early Monday in Juab County. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a semi hauling household appliances crashed at approximately 4:25 a.m. on northbound I-15 at mile post 216, which is about seven miles south of Nephi. Photos from the scene show the white truck tipped on its side on the interstate shoulder. No other vehicles appear to have been involved.

NEPHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO