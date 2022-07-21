ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A return home: Beecher Terrace residents move into newly opened apartments

By Bailey Loosemore, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dy8Nl_0gnrxPqd00

Lisa Woods feels you should never forget where you came from. So when she got the opportunity to move into the newly built Beecher Terrace this month, she took it.

Woods grew up in the previous iteration of the public housing complex, built in 1939 and demolished in 2017 to make way for 620 new, mixed-income apartments.

The updated development is a far cry from the deteriorating buildings that once stood in its place. But to Woods, it's a long-awaited return home.

"I love it," she said, standing outside a pool that will soon be a gathering place for residents. "And y'all better come and put in an application."

On Thursday, elected officials and project leaders gathered to open the third phase of the development, which started with a $30 million federal grant in 2016 and will continue through two more phases of construction.

Once completed, the revitalized Beecher Terrace will feature 448 affordable apartments, 172 market-rate apartments and 20 single-family houses — a 17% reduction in total units from the previous publicly subsidized complex.

The homes are part of a more than $200 million neighborhood-wide redevelopment process, which includes investments throughout Russell, located on the western edge of downtown Louisville.

At a press conference, officials praised the combined work as vital to empowering the predominantly Black community, which for decades had declined under racist government practices and disinvestment.

"I know the heart and soul of this community," said Sen. Gerald Neal, who grew up in Beecher Terrace. "It's a good community with good people with great talent that deserve better, in many instances, than has been received.

"This that's happening right here is a demonstration of a commitment to those individuals. This is a commitment to our community that not only will we have fairness, but we will have a reality of fairness and not just words."

Mayor Greg Fischer said residents helped shape the new Beecher Terrace through more than 200 community meetings. And he hoped the buildings that have gone up show the "undeniable progress" that's taking place.

"I thank the residents of Beecher Terrace and all the folks here in west Louisville for keeping the faith and working with us together to move forward," he said.

Meet us in Russell:Why The Courier Journal is bringing its newsroom to your neighborhood

City officials previously held a grand opening for the first two phases of the development in June 2021, when residents began moving into a 117-unit senior housing building and 108 multi-family apartments.

Both of those phases are now more than 95% leased, with 75 families returning from the former Beecher Terrace, according to the Louisville Metro Housing Authority.

Twenty-one apartments in the latest phase have already been leased, with 14 going to returning residents.

Construction on the new buildings will continue through August.

Jose Alvarez, southeast regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Beecher Terrace shows the power of private-public partnerships. And as the Biden administration works to reduce the housing shortage nationwide, Louisville will serve as a positive example for other communities.

"The revitalization of this area is a reminder that HUD programs and funding are more than an investment in affordable housing or community development," he said. "It's an investment in people."

Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore at

bloosemore@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4646 or on Twitter

. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: https://www.courier-journal.com/baileyl.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Neighboring businesses talk positive impact of Hauck’s Corner opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second day of Germantown’s Dainty Festival gave people their first chance to go inside the new Hauck’s Corner, but the benefit of this renovation goes well beyond the building. The new bar and restaurant’s outdoor patio space connects Hauck’s to its neighboring businesses,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

57-year-old independent Louisville school changes its name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — St. Francis School is changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. The school, established in 1965, announced Monday it would operate as Francis Parker School, effective immediately. It has campuses in Downtown Louisville and Goshen, Kentucky. In a news release on the name change,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Louisville health director, Dr. Adewale Troutman, dies at 76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former medical leader in Louisville has died. Dr. Adewale Troutman died at the age of 76 on Thursday. Troutman focused his career on health equity and community activism. Troutman served as director of the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness from 2004 to 2010.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
City
Russell, KY
Louisville, KY
Real Estate
City
West Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Woods, KY
Louisville, KY
Business
wdrb.com

Phase 3 of Beecher Terrace opens with pool, fitness center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phase 3 of the new Beecher Terrace public housing complex near downtown Louisville is officially complete and open. A new section of the mixed-income apartment community formally opened Thursday. The latest phase includes 185 units as well as community spaces, a fitness center and an outdoor pool.
WLKY.com

Louisville's youngest entrepreneurs graduate from the ACE Program

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — The ACE Project in Louisville is hoping to steer kids away from a life of crime by teaching them the art of business. The youth entrepreneurship program began two years ago and held its latest graduation ceremony Sunday. At The Gathering Place in Louisville, tables with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Adult nightclub in south Louisville catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are putting out a blaze at an adult nightclub in the South Louisville neighborhood, according to the Louisville Fire Department. According to officials, a fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday at Showgirls, formerly called Deja Vu, on Taylor Boulevard -- just a few minutes from Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Neal
Person
Greg Fischer
Louisville.com

Gabby’s Louisville (7.25.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing
wdrb.com

Louisville police chief testifies in defense of LMPD's payment to SWAT officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields took the stand Monday in defense of her department's pay to its SWAT team. The lawsuit filed in 2016 claims members of the LMPD SWAT team should have been paid for "on-call" time dating back to 2002. The officers claim to have missed family functions, couldn't get off-duty jobs and more because of the on-call rules. Officers would be on-call for two weeks at a time during which they could not drink and needed to be able to respond to a location within 45 minutes. Once officers answered the call, they would collect pay.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular NuLu restaurant to open location in St. Matthews

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A popular Venezuelan restaurant in NuLu intends to open another location in St. Matthews,according to Louisville Business First. Ole Hospitality Group LLC submitted plans on July 11 to Louisville Metro Government for a Señora Arepas location at 117 St. Matthews Ave. The building formerly housed Quills Coffee and Steel City Pops.
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
Wave 3

Victim in hospital after shooting in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting Sunday in the Portland neighborhood. According to LMPD, the call came in around 10:30p.m. of a report of shooting at the Boone’s Marathon at N 22nd Street and Lytle Street. Initial reports stated that a woman was shot and the suspect ran from the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky’s largest school district to require face masks as COVID numbers spike

Kentucky’s largest school district will require universal masking on school property as Jefferson County moves into the highest level of COVID-19 community spread. The change begins Monday and lasts until Jefferson County comes out of the red, media outlets reported. It comes a little more than two weeks before classes resume in Jefferson County Public Schools.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 3 involved in crash of stolen vehicle at Seneca golf course

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and two juveniles were detained Monday after wrecking a stolen vehicle near Seneca Park, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division said they responded to a single-vehicle non-injury collision just before 3 p.m. on Pee wee Reese and Seneca Park Road at the Seneca golf course.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Three people in hospital after water rescue at Taylorsville Lake

A new omicron subvariant, known as ‘BA.5′, has become dominant in the United States, according to the CDC. After a week-long pause, caused by a police shooting, people flock back to Shawnee Park to take in a decades-old tradition. Back to School Preparations: Doctors say more children are...
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy