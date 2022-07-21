CSU football's Tanner Arkin named to preseason All-Mountain West team
Tanner Arkin, a redshirt freshman with one career reception, was the only Colorado State football player named to the preseason All-Mountain West team announced Thursday at the conference’s football media days in Las Vegas.
Only players who are nominated by their schools are eligible for preseason all-conference honors, and Arkin was technically the only tight end on this year’s ballot.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder out of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins is the heir apparent to Trey McBride, winner of the Mackey Award as college football’s top tight end last season.
McBride, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, was recently named the MW Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 by the conference’s athletic directors.
Arkin played in three games – players are allowed to participate in up to four during a redshirt season – and caught one pass for nine yards in the season finale against Nevada.
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback after throwing for 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall, was the preseason pick as the MW Offensive Player of the Year.
San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall and San Diego State safety Patrick McMorris shared the preseason Defensive Player of the Year honor. Hall was last year’s winner after making 40 tackles, including four sacks for the season.
San Diego State's Jordan Byrd, kick and punt returner, was the preseason pick for Special Teams Player of the Year.
San Diego State, with seven, had the most players selected to the preseason team. Boise State was next with five.
Preseason All-Mountain West football team
Offense
QB Jake Haener, Sr, Fresno State
WR Jalen Cropper, Sr., Fresno State
WR Jesse Matthews, Sr., San Diego State
RB Brad Roberts, Sr., Air Force
RB Jordan Mims, Sr., Fresno State
OL Isaac Cochran, Sr., Air Force
OL John Ojukwu, Sr., Boise State
OL Dontae Bull, Sr., Fresno State
OL Aaron Frost, Sr., Nevada
OL Alama Uluave, Sr., San Diego State
TE Tanner Arkin, RS-Fr., Colorado State
Defense
DL Scott Matlock, Sr., Boise State
DL Keshawn Banks, Sr., San Diego State
DL Jonah Tavai, Sr., San Diego State
DL Viliami Fehoko, Sr., San José State
DL Cade Hall, Sr., San José State
LB Vince Sanford, Sr., Air Force
LB Caden McDonald, Sr., San Diego State
LB Kyle Harmon, Sr., San José State
DB JL Skinner, Sr., Boise State
DB Evan Williams, Sr., Fresno State
DB Jerrick Reed II, Sr., New Mexico
DB Patrick McMorris, Sr., San Diego State
Specialists
P Aaron Rodriguez, Jr., New Mexico
PK Jonah Dalmas, Jr., Boise State
PR Jordan Byrd, Sr., San Diego State
KR Jordan Byrd, Sr., San Diego State
Offensive Player of the Year : Jake Haener, senior, QB, Fresno State
Co-Defensive Player of the Year : Patrick McMorris, senior, DB, San Diego State and Cade Hall, senior, DL, San Jose State
Special Teams Player of the Year : Jordan Byrd, senior, PR/KR, San Diego State
