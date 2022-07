The locks are changed and the rooms are empty and, as of July, the Florida House Institute, the first green demonstration house in the United States, is no more. The Sarasota County Commission chose to end its 28-year partnership with the sustainability nonprofit, located at 4454 S. Beneva Road, and hand the keys of the county-owned house over to the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association, a lobbyist organization for area developers. The commission believed that a private industry group would be a better steward of the building and its core mission.

