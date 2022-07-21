ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech grad to lead Lubbock water projects with infrastructure consulting firm

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
A Texas Tech graduate in civil engineering is set to return to Lubbock, using her experience to lead a team to improve water efforts, according to a news release.

Freese and Nichols, Inc., a professional consulting firm serving clients across the Southeast and Southwest United States in engineering and architecture, added Jillian Nava to its Lubbock office. In this role, Nava will be the project manager for water-related needs.

"We are ecstatic to add Jillian to our team," said Heather Keister, Lubbock Office group manager for Freese and Nichols. "She brings technical excellence, practical understanding, and a strong client focus to serving West Texas clients. Her knowledge of various funding streams will make our clients’ dollars go further."

Nava has master’s and bachelor's degrees in civil engineering from Texas Tech, and is an active member of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. Her experience includes leading teams from concept through construction "for a variety of water/wastewater transmission, collection, treatment and storage projects." She specializes in helping clients with "innovative technical solutions and helping them navigate funding programs."

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

