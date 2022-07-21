ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PSU board recommends plan to upgrade field hockey complex

By Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planned have advanced its plan to upgrade the Penn State Field Hockey Complex, according to a release from the University.

The proposal will go to the board Friday, July 22, and if approved, the $12.8 million project will renovate the complex. The project will upgrade and improve home and visiting team dressing areas, locker room space for officials, the ticket office, public restrooms and concessions. Additionally, press, media boxes and a television broadcast booth will be installed along with a multi-purpose hospitality room and an area for field storage. The stadium and press levels will include 1,200 bench seats.

“We are looking forward to having a first-class facility that will benefit student-athletes, fans, family and friends,” Penn State field hockey head coach, Char Morett-Curtiss, said. “It is a facility that will showcase high-level hockey and give us the opportunity to offer a premium experience to everyone when we host postseason events, both Big Ten and NCAA. These improvements and additions will also turn the Penn State Field Hockey Complex into a venue that will allow us to host alumni events and other functions all year long.”

If the proposal passes, the field will remain in use during construction and is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

