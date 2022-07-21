Water quality update: Bonita Beach bacteria advisory removed

The water at Bonita Beach is now within the safety threshold for fecal bacteria and the health department has lifted a warning it issued earlier this month.

After several rounds of testing starting July 11 showed unsafe levels of enterococci bacteria, found in the digestive tracts of humans and animals, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County posted signs advising people not to swim or wade at the popular Hickory Boulevard Beach.

Even so, many ignored them in favor of swimming, wading and splashing along the shoreline. They were risking diarrhea, nausea, rashes or eye irritation, which the health department says exposure to the bacteria can bring.

The state’s Healthy Beaches program monitors for enteric bacteria, then posts the results online. It rates each site's water quality as good, moderate or poor for bacteria, then issues an advisory if the result is confirmed, which means there's an increased risk of illness in swimmers at that location

Tests run Thursday on water samples taken Wednesday showed levels under the beach action level, said spokeswoman Tammy Soliz in a release, so the advisory has been removed.