ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Water quality update: Bonita Beach bacteria advisory removed

By Amy Bennett Williams, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5KF3_0gnrwPJU00

The water at Bonita Beach is now within the safety threshold for fecal bacteria and the health department has lifted a warning it issued earlier this month.

After several rounds of testing starting July 11 showed unsafe levels of enterococci bacteria, found in the digestive tracts of humans and animals, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County posted signs advising people not to swim or wade at the popular Hickory Boulevard Beach.

Even so, many ignored them in favor of swimming, wading and splashing along the shoreline. They were risking diarrhea, nausea, rashes or eye irritation, which the health department says exposure to the bacteria can bring.

The state’s Healthy Beaches program monitors for enteric bacteria, then posts the results online. It rates each site's water quality as good, moderate or poor for bacteria, then issues an advisory if the result is confirmed, which means there's an increased risk of illness in swimmers at that location

Tests run Thursday on water samples taken Wednesday showed levels under the beach action level, said spokeswoman Tammy Soliz in a release, so the advisory has been removed.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Diver identified who drowned at Heritage Greens in Collier County

The diver’s body that was pulled out of a golf course pond Friday at Heritage Greens in Collier County has been identified. The diver was identified as EMT Nicholas Wardein. He was pursuing his hobby of retrieving golf balls during his off-duty hours when drowned unexpectedly. His friends and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WHYI Y100

WATCH: Massive Alligator Roars As Florida Trappers Try To Wrangle It

A shocking video caught the moment a huge alligator unleashed a roar as Florida trappers tried to capture it. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted the footage on Facebook, which happened at a home on Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda. Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) responded to the scene after the homeowner spotted the scaly beast underneath their Jeep.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County ranks among the top 10 in Florida for purchasing power

Affordable and attainable housing and cost of living in Sarasota County for the workforce that keeps the local economy humming is a constant topic of conversation among the public and private sectors. Still, according to financial technology company Smart Asset, the county ranks in the top 10 of most affordable...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Road Widening Update from Lee County July 24, 2022

The following work activities are scheduled to occur, however unforeseen underground conditions and weather may affect this schedule. The contractor continues underground work in the driveway of The Preserve at Corkscrew (Cypress Shadows Boulevard). Crews are currently working in the exit and the entrance is open to two-way travel. This work on Cypress Shadows Boulevard is expected to continue until late July.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Nick Zotto came across a big surprise early one morning. A little puppy who was in a plastic garbage bag on a road in Hardee County. “I see this black bag in the middle of the road, I see something kind of slowly moving in it,” said Zotto. “I park my car on the side of the road, go up to the bag. I take my knife out, open up the bag and there’s a little puppy in it.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: 9 boats caught in massive fire at Punta Gorda marina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews rushed to put out the flames at a marina in Punta Gorda Friday after witnesses reported hearing an explosion followed by heavy black smoke. “My wife Gail and I were in the house and heard an explosion — didn’t quite know it was an explosion, it was a large boom,” resident Craig Langway told WBBH.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enteric Bacteria#Water Quality#Nausea#Healthy Beaches
santivachronicle.com

Island Vacations Under New Ownership

Island Vacations of Sanibel & Captiva, Inc. has been sold. Gulf Coast Vacation Rentals, a division of Gulf Coast Property Management, acquired the long-standing company in June 2022 to add to their portfolio of vacation rental services along with property management, association management, home watch services and real estate investment services.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Impact of Naples doctor submitting $1.2B fraudulent Medicare claims

A physician in Naples is accused of submitting false and fraudulent Medicare claims, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said Dr. Omar Saleh submitted $2.6 million in false and fraudulent Medicare claims. He’s a part of a $1.2 billion fraud case with 36 defendants in 13 federal districts....
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
US News and World Report

The 22 Best Restaurants in Naples, Florida

Located in southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast, Naples is known for its beautiful views, high-end shopping and quality dining. The pristine beaches and stunning sunsets pair with a historic downtown to make this area a joy for tourists and locals alike. The sheer number of restaurants in Naples may have you overwhelmed – maybe you're wondering which waterfront fine dining option has the best wine list, or which Italian restaurant serves pizza that will transport you to Naples' namesake city in Italy. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best restaurants in Naples.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hoffmann closing Signcraft Signs & Things business in East Naples

The employees of Signcraft Signs & Things, a Naples-based business that is part of Hoffmann Family of Companies, were told midday Friday that the sign company was being shuttered after a nearly 45-year run. Naples resident Michael Boyd founded Signs & Things in 1978 and merged it in 2011 with...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Not as stormy Sunday, but more action this week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were impressive with some heavy downpours! Venice picked up 2.40″, making a two-day total of 2.93″. SRQ received 1.90″, Nokomis 2.31″, Bradenton 1.12″, but there was no measurable rain at Lakewood Ranch. Storms are still possible Sunday, especially in the evening after 6pm. But not widespread storms like we saw Saturday. A small wave of energy swings over Florida to start the week, so rain chances go back up for the work week. As that small storm moves away, rain chances are much lower by Thursday and Friday.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Boutique hotel coming to Cape Coral

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural and engineering services for a new boutique hotel to be located on 16th Place in Cape Coral. The hotel will be designed in coastal contemporary style and is anticipated to be under construction by the first quarter of 2023.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sun King Brewery opens in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — There have been a lot of changes across many industries and for several businesses since the pandemic began. One industry majorly affected is craft breweries. There was a wave of breweries that opened and were viable due to a thriving market in the years before the...
SARASOTA, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy