(Springdale, UT) -- Roads through Zion National Park are back open amid an ongoing wildfire. Officials closed Kolob Terrace Road between State Route 9 and the Lava Point area to allow for firefighters to contain the blaze. The road was reopened with a pilot car guiding traffic beyond the Kolob Upper Fire. Crews are still battling the fire that remains under investigation.

SPRINGDALE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO