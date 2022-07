A Sedalia woman is charged with felonies after allegedly driving while intoxicated with children in her vehicle on July 16. According to a probable cause statement, an officer with the Sedalia Police Department responded to a call in reference to an intoxicated driver swerving while also yelling out of the vehicle. The officer located the vehicle, driven by 41-year-old Jennifer Smith, parked at a gas station in Sedalia. The officer spoke to Smith, who admitted to drinking too much alcohol. Smith denied consent to participate in a field sobriety test and refused to give a breath sample. The officer observed three passengers with Smith, including two minors. Smith has one prior conviction for DWI.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO