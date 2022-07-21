ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Champaign; McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McLean County in central Illinois Northwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colfax, or 12 miles west of Gibson City, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Saybrook and Le Roy. This includes Interstate 74 near mile marker 148. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in central Illinois Northeastern Woodford County in central Illinois * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Minonk, or 18 miles southwest of Streator, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marshall and northeastern Woodford Counties, including the following locations... Benson. This includes Interstate 39 between mile markers 20 and 33. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Kalb, Kane, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Kalb; Kane; Kendall The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 908 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hinckley, or 9 miles southeast of DeKalb, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, DeKalb, Oswego, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Cortland, Hinckley, Waterman, Maple Park, Big Rock, Kaneville, Bristol and Little Rock. Including the following interstate I-88 between mile markers 94 and 120. This includes... Aurora University, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy