Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Kalb; Kane; Kendall The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 908 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hinckley, or 9 miles southeast of DeKalb, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, DeKalb, Oswego, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Cortland, Hinckley, Waterman, Maple Park, Big Rock, Kaneville, Bristol and Little Rock. Including the following interstate I-88 between mile markers 94 and 120. This includes... Aurora University, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
