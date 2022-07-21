Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in central Illinois Northeastern Woodford County in central Illinois * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Minonk, or 18 miles southwest of Streator, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marshall and northeastern Woodford Counties, including the following locations... Benson. This includes Interstate 39 between mile markers 20 and 33. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARSHALL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO