Ever since my grandfather passed away, I’ve been wanting to go on a solo hiking trip to Switzerland just to unwind and reflect on the last few years of my life. I love going on family trips with my parents, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews, but there’s something special about wandering around at your own leisure and pace. It’s really when you get to know yourself well. And Let me be honest, I’m always looking for great excuses for me to make my almost yearly “pilgrimage” to Switzerland. If you haven’t ever done a trip alone, let me just say that you don’t know what you are missing out on.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO