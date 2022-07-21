ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Another Big Addition to July 26 Notre Dame Visit List

By Tom Loy
 4 days ago

Notre Dame is lining up some big-time visitors for July 26. The cookout looks to be the major recruiting weekend for the Fighting Irish this summer and the emphasis is on bringing in some elite class...

Notre Dame is lining up some big-time visitors for July 26. The cookout looks to be the major recruiting weekend for the Fighting Irish this summer and the emphasis is on bringing in some elite class of 2024 recruits all in one place. The dead period will be over and recruits are set to hit the road once again.
The Notre Dame football program has long been one of the best in the country, and they recently landed top-5 in the all-time AP Poll. Soon, the AP will release their preseason top-25 poll ahead of the 2022 college football season, and we will find out where the Notre Dame football team starts out. For the Irish, they are likely to be a top-10 team, possibly even creeping up into the top-5, which is where many early predictors have them.
The University of Notre Dame is planning to transition to a cashless retail environment for the upcoming school year and beyond. The change will affect transactions at Notre Dame food service locations, dining halls, concession stands and St. Michael’s Laundry, as well as dining services at Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College where the university manages operations.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame will transition into a cashless retail campus starting August 1. Cash can no longer be used at Notre Dame food service spots, dining halls, concession stands, or at St. Michael's Laundry. The change also applies to dining services at Holy...
A 19th century barn in Niles, Michigan near South Bend, Indiana was converted into a contemporary style home with an indoor lap pool. The original character of the barn was preserved while the exterior has been highly modernized. Designed by Northworks Architects, the spacious interior is decorated with a contemporary...
WNDU

Summer Restaurant Weeks kick off in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time. Downtown South Bend's Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday. Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals. Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Strong turnout for Grateful Dead cover band in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Grateful Dead tribute band performed Sunday at Potawatomi Park as part of the South Bend VPA Summer Concert Series. The Happy Campers, based in South Bend, attracted a crowd at the Chris Wilson Pavilion. People of all ages enjoyed their performance. "For someone that's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Unity Gardens hosts West Side BBQ & Craft Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of folks stopped by at the annual West Side BBQ and Craft Festival Sunday. It all took place at Unity Gardens in South Bend from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. There, more than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Michiana Small Businesses' July Vendor Market

A chance for you to support local Michiana businesses this Sunday, July 24. Michiana Small Businesses is hosting its last vendor market of the season before going on hiatus. It'll take place from noon to 5 p.m. at DeAmicis Italian Club, 302 W. 11th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. The market is...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police identify victim of shooting on North Brookfield

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department identified the victim of a shooting in the 1100 block of North Brookfield on Sunday night. Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Zachary Claxton of Edwardsburg. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Showers and storms for your Sunday First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Showers and storms today with heavy rainfall at times. Isolated storms this afternoon may be strong to severe, particularly on the eastern edge of Michiana. The bulk of the activity will wrap up late afternoon, however, more isolated showers and storms are possible around the dinner hour as the cold front works through. High near 84.
WNDU

Elkhart County 4-H Fair sees high attendance for opening weekend

As Indiana lawmakers are considering a near total ban on abortion during a special session that kicked off on Monday, they are also considering a bill that aims to help with inflation. Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. Accidental shooting kills South...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was killed in an accidental shooting in Howard Township Sunday. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Detroit Road around 3 p.m. There they found Brittany Young, 35, shot. She later died from her injuries. The initial investigation found the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
nwi.life

Lollapalooza 2022 – South Shore Line Service Advisory

The following South Shore Line service updates will be in effect to accommodate passengers attending Lollapalooza, taking place Thursday, July 28, through Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Grant Park. TEMPORARY SOUTH BEND-DUNE PARK BUSING:. Due to the anticipated large ridership for Lollapalooza, passengers will be bused between the South Bend...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend man after a search warrant was served

SOUTH BEND – Months ago the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) began a joint investigation with the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) into suspected drug dealing at a residence in South Bend, IN. This investigation resulted in a warrant being served at a residence in the 500 block of South 27th Street on Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating Sunday shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of North Brookfield, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. on Sunday to a possible shooting victim, and upon arrival discovered one deceased victim. The manner of death is still...
SOUTH BEND, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
