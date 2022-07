Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO