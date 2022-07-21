Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Kannapolis, or near China Grove, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Kannapolis, China Grove, Landis, Enochville, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Mt Pleasant, Faith, Downtown Concord and Salisbury. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

