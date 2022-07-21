ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Faulkner honored by inclusion on SI's Title IX Anniversary cover

The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
COLDWATER — Allyson Faulkner, 2017 Rockford graduate and 2021 Ferris State University graduate, was recently featured on the cover of the June 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated. What makes this cover so special, other than it being the first time a Rockford, or Ferris State Athlete for that matter, has ever been featured, is what the issue is about.

This issue of Sports Illustrated celebrates 50 years of the landmark passing of Title IX and what that has meant for woman in sports.

Faulkner, a star for the Ferris State University Track and Field team, shared what an honor it was to be featured on the cover with such incredibly talented women athletes celebrating all that Title IX has accomplished. “It was definitely an honor and surprise being chosen as a featured athlete… [the cover] is such an incredible representation of all that Title IX has done for women and how impactful policy change can be.”

While at Ferris State, Faulkner ranked among FSU's top women's track and field athletes competing in the 400 meter hurdles, the 1600 meter relay, the long jump, and the javelin. Faulkner was also highly active in a number of campus organizations, including serving as the Student Government President for two terms and was also a three-time GLIAC All-Academic Team honoree, two-time GLIAC Commissioner's Award honoree her last two years and was a three-time D2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award recipient.

While a regular in the FSU lineup, Faulkner held several major leadership roles on campus such as being the President of the Panhellenic Council, Vice President of the Ferris Forensics Team, and treasurer of the Student Alumni Gold Club. She was also previously nominated for the Bulldogs' prestigious Willie Bouyer Leadership Award and received a Newman Civic Fellowship for demonstrating an investment in finding solutions for challenges facing communities throughout the country.

After graduating from Ferris State summa cum laude, earning a degree in Political Science with minors in Economics and International Studies, and a Global Competency Certificate, Faulkner began working as a Political Consultant for a firm with clients including Ballot Question committees, Supreme Court candidates, gubernatorial candidates, and State House members. She is currently running for Precinct Delegate in Courtland Township, Michigan.

According to Faulkner, “It feels kind of like a synchronicity, me on the cover of SI for 50 years of Title IX and my small but mighty run for Precinct Delegate in such a divisive time. How one small piece of legislation changed the lives of women forever, and how hopefully I can begin to have that same sort of impact in a small Michigan township.” Allyson has spent most of her childhood summers in Branch County and is the daughter of Jack and Lori (Dobson) Faulkner of Rockford (formerly of Quincy), granddaughter of Jack and Barb Faulkner of Coldwater and Dan and Judy Dobson of Quincy.

Do you or does anyone you know have a story to share about the importance of Title IX. Please contact Sports Editor Troy Tennyson via email at ttennyson@thedailyreporter.com or at sports@thedailyreporter.

The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

