A big fat Greek adoption, and readers tell me something good!

Good morning, friends! 👋 Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt here, really psyched to bring you more good news.

But first, a question: Can I wear shorts to the office? Please?? Not, like, running/gym shorts, but, you know, old man pleated khaki shorts? And maybe a golf shirt? Because I'm having a tough time with this heat, y'all! 🔥

But I digress.

Today, I'm launching a section at the bottom where you tell me your personal good news! It's called "Tell Me Something Good" — because I love Chaka Khan. ❤️ In the first one, you'll hear from several fellow readers, including a mom whose teens got to do football drills with a Seattle Seahawk and a dad celebrating 12 years sober.

But first ...

Her Big Fat Greek Adoption

Since she was a little girl, Linda Carol Trotter knew she'd been adopted from Greece. But Linda loved her adoptive parents so much, she didn't think a lot about her bio parents, and she never sought them out — until her adoptive parents died several years back.

Then, in her late 50s, Linda said she suddenly felt like an orphaned little girl. Even though she was married with an adult daughter, Linda said, "I felt like I was all alone."

That started a wild, emotional search through papers, Facebook and Greek professors, all documented in a giant binder Linda labeled "My Big Fat Greek Adoption."

Linda found her family in Greece — and discovered her biological mom was still alive and very much wanting to meet her long lost daughter. They hugged and wept when the two reunited in June 2017 in a Greek airport.

Since then, Linda has been back to her home country dozens of times, and she and her husband, who live in Franklin, bought a house in Greece.

Linda discovered there are thousands of Greek babies born in the 1950s and '60s who, like her, were flown to the United States for adoption under questionable circumstances.

She decided she would try to reunite other Greece-born Americans with their biological families. Linda formed a nonprofit called The Eftychia Project — Eftychia is the name her bio mom gave her at birth — to help adoptees find their Greek families.

"I found that joy and that peace from getting closure, getting that piece of my identity that was missing," Linda told me. "I wanted everybody to feel that peace."

Linda and members of her small nonprofit board have helped 15 people reunite with their Greek families. Linda herself was there for two of those reunions, crying right along with long lost children and parents.

On the weekend of Aug. 4, The Eftychia Project is hosting a weekend in Franklin for any and all U.S. adoptees from Greece and their biological families. Linda thinks at least 50 adoptees will be there in the first gathering of this kind in the world.

Events will include Greek dancing, Greek meals and a visit to the Parthenon. All to celebrate the feeling Linda had that first time she landed in Athens.

"Stepping on Greek soil and feeling an instant affinity for Greece and Greek people? Amazing," she said. "I wanted everyone else to feel that way, too."

The Nashville singer who made Sophia Vergara tear up

Big ups to Nashville Southern gospel singer and vocal coach Ben Waites, who made a national TV audience — and actress Sophia Vergara — tear up during his "America's Got Talent" audition.

If you haven't seen Ben's version of "True Colors," check it out here .

"I can't wait to cry again!" Sophia told him after voting yes.

After his audition aired, Ben — who has AMC, a condition that causes some joints to lock in place — told reporters he has gotten encouragement from hundreds in the disabled community.

Tell me something good

What made you smile this week? Please share your good news with me (briefly!) at brad@tennessean.com .

► Seattle Seahawk flies in to inspire hometown kids 🏈

"My sons participated in a FREE football camp hosted by Overton [high school] alum and Seattle Seahawk [safety] Ugo Amadi on Sunday. I watched them and over 100 local kids from all backgrounds work hard and play hard in the hot midday sun.

"They left camp star-struck that 'real NFL players' were coaching them through drills, and they piled in the car exhausted and full of joy from the fun, high fives, autographs and pictures with THE Ugo and his coaching staff of NFL and college football players."

— Juliana Stachurski, 44, Franklin, marketing consultant

► Both kids head to college! 📚

"I’m sending both my girls to college soon. This is the first time I’ll live in an empty house, and even though it’s a little scary, I’m super excited and proud for new adventures for my girls — and myself!"

— Vanessa Rios Meacham, 40, Old Hickory, data analyst

► Cash register kindness ☕

When barbershop owner Tabitha Collins went to buy coffee creamer last week at the East Nashville Kroger, a woman in front of her in the self checkout paid for it to get Tabitha on her way. "That made my day," she posted on Facebook. "Not because I needed my creamer paid for, but the simple act of kindness was just amazing! So if you’re on here & see this, THANK YOU again! You’re the sweetest & the world needs more people like you."

► 12 years clean and sober 🙏

"This week, I sat next to my son at lunch where I celebrated 12 years in long-term recovery with tried and true friends who have walked this journey alongside me from the beginning. My heart was overflowing with gratitude for God's grace and loving faithfulness."

— Ed Mitchell, Brentwood, health care industry executive

Dig into more stories below! And please reach out to me at brad@tennessean.com or 615-259-8384 with any good news you'd like to share. See ya next week!

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: A big fat Greek adoption, and readers tell me something good!