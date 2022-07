NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday.Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At one point, the boy punches an officer, then wrestles him to the ground and puts him in a chokehold. Eventually, with the help of an MTA worker, the cops were able to put the teens in handcuffs. It happened at around 6 p.m. Saturday at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station in Harlem....

