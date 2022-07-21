ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Singing Reverend Who Dropped Out of Seminary to Take His Gospel to Brooklyn’s Bars

By Jessy Edwards
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a quarter of a century after dropping out of Christian seminary and taking his spiritual leadership to New York City bars in the form of gospel music, Reverend Vince Anderson’s story is finally being told. On Friday, a documentary about the rock ‘n’ roll reverend—who many...

