New York Jets 2022 training camp preview: Wide receiver

The New York Jets will begin training camp on July 26. Leading up to that, Jets Wire will provide some quick-hitting analysis on each position for New York.

Next up is the wide receiver unit:

Depth chart

New York Jets’ Denzel Mims. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Name Year

Garrett Wilson R

Corey Davis 6

Elijah Moore 2

Braxton Berrios 5

Denzel Mims 3

Jeff Smith 3

DJ Montgomery 2

Tarik Black 1

Calvin Jackson R

Irvin Charles R

Keshunn Abram R

The big storyline

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) USAT photo

No one would say the Jets have a top wide receiver unit. Despite that, the team does have a top four near locked in. That’s due to both potential and what we’ve seen in the past.

Wilson, Davis and Moore are the clear first three with Moore working out of the slot. Also getting time there will be Berrios because of his chemistry building with QB Zach Wilson last season and his All-Pro returner efforts.

That leaves the depth spots up for grabs and Mims’ name is the one everyone is watching. He very well could be on the roster bubble.

Prediction

Braxton Berrios (Eric Espada-Getty Images)

Naturally much of this group’s successes has to do with Wilson under center. Some of the unit still certainly needs to work on their chemistry building with him because of time missed in 2021, Mims included.

But even though he was selected by a previous coaching staff at the draft, Mims still was a second-round investment by the Jets. Teams don’t give up on such players and with him still on his rookie contract, it’s not like New York is financially tied to him all that much right now.

Mims also made some plays during minicamp, so unless a trade formulates, expect him to stick around. Other depth players to watch include Smith and Davis.