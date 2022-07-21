NC Democratic Party still hasn’t recognized its staff union

Facing a potentially grim report this week on the economy’s overall health, President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the U.S. is not, in fact, heading into a recession. The Commerce Department on Thursday will release new gross domestic product figures. Top forecasts such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow are predicting that the figure will be negative for the second straight quarter — an informal signal that the country is stuck in a downturn. That’s political chum for Republicans in an election year. The Biden administration is pre-emptively telling voters not to judge the economy by GDP or inflation alone. It says people should look at job gains, industrial output and other measures that point toward continued growth, even as Americans are downbeat in polls on the economy and Biden. The president maintains the economy is just cooling off after a sharp recovery from the 2020 recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re not going to be in a recession, in my view,” Biden said Monday. “My hope is we go from this rapid growth to steady growth.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 MINUTES AGO