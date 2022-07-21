ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Democratic Party still hasn’t recognized its staff union

By Brenee Goforth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Democratic Party believes that when workers are strong, America is strong. Democrats will make it easier for workers, public and private, to exercise their right to organize and join unions.” – Democratic Party Platform. On Friday, the North Carolina Democratic Party Staff Union announced via Twitter...

Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
The Associated Press

Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms

Facing a potentially grim report this week on the economy’s overall health, President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the U.S. is not, in fact, heading into a recession. The Commerce Department on Thursday will release new gross domestic product figures. Top forecasts such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow are predicting that the figure will be negative for the second straight quarter — an informal signal that the country is stuck in a downturn. That’s political chum for Republicans in an election year. The Biden administration is pre-emptively telling voters not to judge the economy by GDP or inflation alone. It says people should look at job gains, industrial output and other measures that point toward continued growth, even as Americans are downbeat in polls on the economy and Biden. The president maintains the economy is just cooling off after a sharp recovery from the 2020 recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re not going to be in a recession, in my view,” Biden said Monday. “My hope is we go from this rapid growth to steady growth.”
