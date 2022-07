Captain America: New World Order has finally been revealed to the world. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was poised to be full of surprises, and there were suspicions that Sam Wilson's Captain America would be getting some of the spotlight. Kevin Feige strolled into Hall H to deliver some other massive news about the Marvel Cinematic universe. But, there are big things in store for Anthony Mackie's star spangled hero. Captain America 4 had been reported on for months now. A director was revealed just recently. Julius Onah is set to helm the MCU adventure with Sam Wilson. He's best known for The Cloverfield Paradox. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are both tasked with writing the film. Both of them were on-hand for Wilson's last appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO