PIQUA — A trip to Germany was discussed during the July 19 Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education meeting. Tony Trapp and Duane Caudill updated the board on the next level apprenticeship tour in Germany. Information was shared about the German American Chamber of Commerce program and the businesses that were toured. Both felt that the Upper Valley Career Center Apprenticeship program has many similarities to the German model and that Upper Valley Career Center was further along in implementation than many of the other American apprenticeship programs. Through this opportunity, Trapp and Caudill understood UVCC has more opportunities to align the secondary and adult apprenticeship programs. Trapp and Caudill also expressed their gratitude to the Hartstein/Favorite Grant which provided the funding for the trip.

PIQUA, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO