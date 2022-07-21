Thirsty Thursday: Ruzzo serves up ‘hard citrus’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest is heading into another period of extreme heat this week. This will be the second one so far of Summer 2022. The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for the Portland Metro Area, including Vancouver and areas south to Salem. The Western Columbia River Gorge is also included in this warning. That means we can expect very dry conditions, with daytime high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.

