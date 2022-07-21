SCDOR reveals state’s top delinquent taxpayers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State officials have released the names of hundreds of South Carolina businesses and individuals that are delinquent on their taxes.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), the state’s top delinquent taxpayers paid the state more than $8.5 million in 2021, including $7,155,671 in lien payments and $1,369,144 in pay plan payments. Of that, $5,845,419 was paid by businesses and $2,679,396 was paid by individuals.

Each year, SCDOR publicly lists the state’s top 250 individual and top 250 business tax debtors in order to provide “transparency, fairness, and accountability.” Now in its second year, the Top Delinquent Taxpayers Program has netted more than $17 million in money previously owed to the state.

“Tax revenues are essential to the financial well-being of our state,” SCDOR Director Powell said. “When noncompliant taxpayers don’t pay their fair share, the tax burden unfairly shifts to the compliant taxpayers. We are all in this state together, so it is important to hold delinquent taxpayers accountable.”

The individuals and businesses listed now collectively owe the state more than $104 million in taxes. Individual debts range from $72,500 to $2.7 million, while businesses debts range from $103,681 to $2.7 million. Five individuals and six business tax debtors owe more than $1 million.

SCDOR notes that prior to names being published, the department sends letters, makes calls, and makes personal contact with the taxpayers multiple times in an effort to get them to comply.

Those who have filed for bankruptcy protection, have payment arrangements, or are part of SCDOR’s GEAR or Setoff Debt programs are not included on the lists.