Man dies after hitting tree on Natchez Trace Parkway

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after his car crashed into a tree in Natchez on Thursday, July 21.

The Natchez Democrat reported Garrett Keating, 27, was driving on the Natchez Trace Parkway when his car left the road and hit a tree. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Keating died at 2:14 a.m.

According to Lee, it’s unclear what caused the crash. He called it a “terrible tragedy.”

The newspaper reported the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the crash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
