Photo Friday Contest Winner July 21st 2022

Your beach escape awaits! Nestled in the quiet, wooded community of Plantation Park this home is only 3 miles to Bethany Beach and Ocean View. You never have to leave your new beach home that features your very own backyard retreat with a sundeck, above ground pool, custom outdoor shower and unique to this property the “boat house”. This fantastic and newly updated beach house is graced with a lovely covered front entrance and sun deck perfect for gathering with friends. The house has been completely renovated and now features a beautiful show stopping kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, and best of all the expansive bay window letting in an abundance of natural light. New flooring spans through the large great room and the two spacious bedrooms. You’ll love the boat house, an additional structure with space ready for your hobbies and beach toys or make it additional living space both on the first level and second. Laundry room is also located in the boat house. Let the days go by in this newly updated home. After a day at the beach, take a dip in your pool and entertain your family and friends for a crab dinner or cook-out inside or out. In Plantation Park you own the land making this the perfect vacation getaway or investment property.

FRANKFORD, DE ・ 5 DAYS AGO