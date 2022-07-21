ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Photo Friday Contest Winner July 21st 2022

By Anne Neely
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a...

Katie Cherrix

Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland

Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Seacrets Restaurant & Bar coming to Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Seacrets Restaurant and Bar is coming to Chincoteague. Seacrets owner Leighton Moore says the land was acquired on July 20th, located on the bayside at the southwest end of the island. “Rebecca and I along with the Seacrets family look forward to being a part of...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Chinese Food in Worcester County, Maryland

There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
delawaretoday.com

Old World Breads Is a Beloved Neighborhood Bakery in Lewes

Old World Breads has become a staple in Lewes, and the community always anticipates the unique seasonal selections of baked goods. The racks and display cases at Old World Breads are a visual and culinary delight. Here you will find freshly baked bread, pastry and more, including crowd favorite red, white and blue fruit tarts.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Hayman’s 1890 Deli brings ‘new life’ to historic building

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- You can find just about anything at Hayman’s Antiques and Collectibles in Princess Anne, except for the last two years as the doors have been closed. Now, the building is getting new life with the edition of Hayman’s 1890 Deli. “It was just to help. He needed someone because of the employee shortage and we needed a space that we could downsize and try to make a living for our family,” Owner Renee Mears said.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
CBS Philly

‘It Was Meant To Be’: Woman Reunites Family With Pendant Lost On Rehoboth Beach With Help Of Social Media

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A vacation down the shore turned into a labor of love for a Brooklyn woman. She found a lost pendant on Rehoboth Beach then worked tirelessly to find the owner. “The world needs some happiness now,” Thomas Lee said. This story of a son and his mother provides just that. “My brother and I were walking on the beach in Rehoboth,” said Rachel Kahan, who found the pendant. Miles of shoreline, thousands of people and out of nowhere one small pendant twinkling from the sunlight between the grains of sand caught their attention. “I looked at the woman’s face and said...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PennLive.com

Beach town considers lowering the lights to help sea turtles

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Sometimes the bright lights of Ocean City are more than they seem, especially if the light pollution they produce impact sea life. Developments like the Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge have drawn the ire of local residents for their use of LED lights along its exterior. Complaints that it was an eyesore joined those that claimed other locations with similar lights could cause wayward sea turtles to stray as they made their trek to nesting sites along the beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth: Silver Lake Manor. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Call Mike Kogler For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Coolest Job on Delmarva: Working on Ice

Inside the Carousel Hotel in Ocean City, it's practice time for the ice skaters in "The Next Ice Age." Workers are also not complaining at the ice delivery and wholesale company, known as Blue Marlin Ice.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Burgers Near Salisbury, Maryland

Whether you're craving a single patty with cheese or a triple-decker heart attack on a bun with all the fixings, Salisbury and the surrounding area has some of the juiciest, tastiest burgers you'll ever have the pleasure of biting into. If you're looking for a place to get your burger fix, check out these places in and around Salisbury you'll want to visit more than once.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE
NJ.com

Young man killed flying banner plane was working to become airline pilot

The pilot of a banner plane that crashed last weekend in Cape May County graduated from a college aviation program last year and was working toward his airline pilot license. To do that, Thomas Gibson, 23, was accumulating flight hours by flying single-engine airplanes that tow advertisement banners above the Jersey Shore, his obituary and an official at his church said.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
delawarepublic.org

Ground could be broken on new Millsboro Police station this fall

Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall. Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018. Now Calloway says that plan is coming together. “It is out to bid currently. And it...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

JUST LISTED - BEACH COTTAGE IN FRANKFORD!

Your beach escape awaits! Nestled in the quiet, wooded community of Plantation Park this home is only 3 miles to Bethany Beach and Ocean View. You never have to leave your new beach home that features your very own backyard retreat with a sundeck, above ground pool, custom outdoor shower and unique to this property the “boat house”. This fantastic and newly updated beach house is graced with a lovely covered front entrance and sun deck perfect for gathering with friends. The house has been completely renovated and now features a beautiful show stopping kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, and best of all the expansive bay window letting in an abundance of natural light. New flooring spans through the large great room and the two spacious bedrooms. You’ll love the boat house, an additional structure with space ready for your hobbies and beach toys or make it additional living space both on the first level and second. Laundry room is also located in the boat house. Let the days go by in this newly updated home. After a day at the beach, take a dip in your pool and entertain your family and friends for a crab dinner or cook-out inside or out. In Plantation Park you own the land making this the perfect vacation getaway or investment property.
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

The Shepherd’s Office in need of donations during extreme temperatures

GEORGETOWN, Del.- In Georgetown, The Shepherd’s Office needs your help to provide donations to the homeless during these extreme temperatures. The founder, Jim Martin, tells us they’re on the front lines trying to create shade for guests, food, water, and other necessities. But, Martin said as the need for items become more crucial donations are drying up. “We were checking our inventory last night and we are going through our stuff so quickly that we had to put a post on Facebook,” Martin said. “It just seems that the needs have intensified even without the high temperatures with the high prices and inflation going up, I think we’ve been feeling it.”
GEORGETOWN, DE

