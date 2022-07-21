ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri’s “Too Many Men” t-shirt is raising funds for a good cause

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri drew some attention with his “Too many men” t-shirt during the team’s Stanley Cup parade.

The slogan took a jab at Tampa Bay Lightning faithful who alleged the Avs had too many men on the ice for Kadri’s game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 of the final.

That’s when Kadri reached out to Adrienne Ruth to design the shirts. Now the shirt is for sale and proceeds from the sale will go to the Nazem Kadri Foundation, which focuses on funds and awareness for mental health.

You can buy your own “Too many men” t-shirts at this link . Currently, the shirt has raised over $60,000 towards the Nazem Kadri Foundation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Have 3 Good Center Options if Kadri Leaves

Nearly two weeks into the opening of the 2022 NHL free agent period center Nazem Kadri remains on the market, yet to sign a contract with any team for the 2022-23 season. Given that the Colorado Avalanche have refrained from acquiring a replacement in a trade or inking one of the remaining free agent options, the team likely believes Kadri returning is a real possibility. Even if he decides against re-upping with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, all is not lost. The Avalanche have capable internal replacements regardless of where Kadri calls home next season, with the possible alternatives ranging from sophomore centers hoping to deliver on their potential to established stars playing out of position. With that, let’s dive in.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy