Detroit's Harold Castro receives Thursday off

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) was a full participant to open up the team's training camp practices. Stafford, who received an injection in the elbow of his throwing arm in the offseason, was a full participant to open things up this season with the Rams. He was notably taking part and throwing in team drills, helping to assuage concerns about the veteran's somewhat mysterious elbow injury. We may hear more about the injury in the weeks leading up to the regular season, but for now we can put concerns about his availability this year on the backburner.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO