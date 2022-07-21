ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, NY

Springville man sentenced to prison following fatal altercation in December 2020

By Anthony Reyes
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been sentenced to prison following a fatal altercation in December 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office on December 7, 2020 Rehrauer and 43-year-old Patrick Flynn were involved in a physical altercation on Greenwood Place in Springville. Flynn was critically injured and later died at ECMC. The cause of his death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Rehrauer pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in May 2022.

