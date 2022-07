Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Georgia on Thursday, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

The total value of the deal is worth $112.5 million and keeps Smart on the Bulldogs' sideline through the 2031 season. Smart will make $10.25 million this season, trailing only Nick Saban's $10.6 million in the SEC.