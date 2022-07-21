Webster County Fair shows pride in cattle

TRUMBULL, Neb. — Road work is being done on the S-1D Trumbull Spur from the Highway 281/34 and east to Trumbull. Work began Monday and includes milling and overlay of existing lanes with a one foot trench widening. NDOT said traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and...
KEARNEY, Neb. — July 31st is National Mutt Day, and because a majority of the dogs we own are “mutts” it's the reason we celebrate National Mutt Day. Rose Adrian of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said that mutts are very special dogs and there are no two mutts the same, they bring their own kind of special to the home.
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings resident Joshua Borgeling, allowed NTV News to visit his backyard, a place where he practices a hobby with very sweet rewards. Since 2005 Borgeling has been interested in beekeeping. It started back then he was doing 4-H his senior year in high school. “We already...
KEARNEY, Neb. — For farmers and people who landscape their yards, a pesky beetle could be causing the downfall of some of their plants and crops. They’re called Japanese Beetles, and experts say they can lead to nasty infestations if not treated. “They feed on their plants and...
MINDEN, Neb. — Minden celebrated an event that started 55 years ago, the "All Class Reunion", which brought all graduating classes of Minden High together. It happens every five years and allows former students to reconnect. "I've had people come to me and say 'This is my first time...
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Two Kentucky men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located more than 50 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday at the Wood River I-80 exit. Michael Cassily, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged in Hall County Court with...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank was held scoreless for the third time this season in a 6-0 loss to Millard West on Sunday in the Class A National Division State Tournament. Wolfe Electric got hot in the 4th inning, scoring four runs in a row to start...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The case of a Grand Island man facing several charges for allegedly making threats to make sexually explicit pictures of minors public is heading to district court for trial. Hall County District Court records say Israel Trautman, 18, is charged with 21 counts, including 10...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings couldn't capture it's Day 1 magic in the Class A National Division American Legion tournament, and saw it's run come to a close with a 6-3 loss to Columbus. Ryan Eickhoff finished with three hits and two runs batted in to help lead Columbus Cornerstone...
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Kearney men charged in connection to a shooting at a Kearney trailer court last year have taken plea deals. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Tyler Divan, 23, pled no contest to attempted distribution of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank never trailed in their first contest at the Class A National Division State Tournament in Lincoln, taking down Elkhorn South 7-4. Markus Miller got the dub on the mound, relieving Luke Brooks in the 5th inning and holding off a PDG Storm comeback.
Comments / 0