Webster County, NE

Webster County Fair shows pride in cattle

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLADEN, Neb. — County fairs are more than carnivals...

nebraska.tv

NebraskaTV

Work underway on S-1D, Trumbull Spur

TRUMBULL, Neb. — Road work is being done on the S-1D Trumbull Spur from the Highway 281/34 and east to Trumbull. Work began Monday and includes milling and overlay of existing lanes with a one foot trench widening. NDOT said traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and...
TRUMBULL, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: K9 Freekz Rescue celebrates National Mutt Day

KEARNEY, Neb. — July 31st is National Mutt Day, and because a majority of the dogs we own are “mutts” it's the reason we celebrate National Mutt Day. Rose Adrian of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said that mutts are very special dogs and there are no two mutts the same, they bring their own kind of special to the home.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Kentucky men charged after traffic stop finds 54 pounds of weed

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Two Kentucky men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located more than 50 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday at the Wood River I-80 exit. Michael Cassily, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged in Hall County Court with...
WOOD RIVER, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings Five Points Bank shut out in loss to Millard West

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank was held scoreless for the third time this season in a 6-0 loss to Millard West on Sunday in the Class A National Division State Tournament. Wolfe Electric got hot in the 4th inning, scoring four runs in a row to start...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

GI man facing human trafficking charges heading to district court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The case of a Grand Island man facing several charges for allegedly making threats to make sexually explicit pictures of minors public is heading to district court for trial. Hall County District Court records say Israel Trautman, 18, is charged with 21 counts, including 10...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings bounced from National Division tourney

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings couldn't capture it's Day 1 magic in the Class A National Division American Legion tournament, and saw it's run come to a close with a 6-3 loss to Columbus. Ryan Eickhoff finished with three hits and two runs batted in to help lead Columbus Cornerstone...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney men charged in connection to East Lawn shooting take plea deals

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Kearney men charged in connection to a shooting at a Kearney trailer court last year have taken plea deals. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Tyler Divan, 23, pled no contest to attempted distribution of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault.
KEARNEY, NE

