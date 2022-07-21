Webster County Fair shows pride in cattle

KEARNEY, Neb. — July 31st is National Mutt Day, and because a majority of the dogs we own are “mutts” it's the reason we celebrate National Mutt Day. Rose Adrian of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said that mutts are very special dogs and there are no two mutts the same, they bring their own kind of special to the home.
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings resident Joshua Borgeling, allowed NTV News to visit his backyard, a place where he practices a hobby with very sweet rewards. Since 2005 Borgeling has been interested in beekeeping. It started back then he was doing 4-H his senior year in high school. “We already...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were arrested in Grand Island over the weekend, for what police would call a large amount of meth and other drug paraphernalia. According to police Seth Hansen, 29, of Grand Island and Erin Malone, 25, of Hastings, were arrested early Sunday morning on East 15th Street and North Vine Street following a traffic stop.
KEARNEY, Neb. — For farmers and people who landscape their yards, a pesky beetle could be causing the downfall of some of their plants and crops. They’re called Japanese Beetles, and experts say they can lead to nasty infestations if not treated. “They feed on their plants and...
WILCOX, Neb. — Wilcox farmer Jarad Robinson tragically died in a farming accident this past weekend. He's survived by wife Lyndsay and sons Ryan, Wyatt, and Westen, among many other loved ones. Friday those close to Jarad had the chance to say their final goodbyes. Here's just some of...
The easement to allow a pipeline to run across the Lincoln County homestead, delivering natural gas from northern Colorado to a station near Beatrice 436 miles to the east, was signed more than four decades ago. While the pipeline is buried underground and remains out of site, it’s never far...
Thanks to a new partnership between the Nebraska State Fair and News Channel Nebraska, everyone who attends the fair Aug. 30 will get in free, as long as they display an app at the gate. The Nebraska-based media company announced Friday that it will donate $50,000 in cash and media...
KEARNEY — When Melissa and Marc Willis say they like living in southwest Kearney, they’re not kidding. During their entire time in Kearney, they’ve been drawn to the southwest. A few years ago they put down roots near Kenwood Elementary School, and when it came time to...
MINDEN, Neb. — Minden celebrated an event that started 55 years ago, the "All Class Reunion", which brought all graduating classes of Minden High together. It happens every five years and allows former students to reconnect. "I've had people come to me and say 'This is my first time...
KEARNEY — Greg Markus frequently answers calls from pilots from around the country wanting to stop at the Kearney Regional Airport to refuel. One call last week caused Markus’ jaw to nearly hit the floor. Pilot Todd Erickson called to see if the airport was open Saturday, and to make arrangements to stop to refuel a Russian built, MiG-29 Fulcrum.
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Two Kentucky men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located more than 50 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday at the Wood River I-80 exit. Michael Cassily, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged in Hall County Court with...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police report that 47-year-old Adam Jarzynka of Grand Island, was arrested on a federal warrant for three counts of distribution on Wednesday night. When officers made contact with Jarzynka and searched him, they found two small bags of methamphetamine was well. They then...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is serving time in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for crimes committed in Adams and Hall counties. Korie Ashley, 38, has been sentenced related to crimes that occurred in 2021, including hitting a Grand Island Police officer in the face in May and threatening a woman with a knife in August.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager accused of victimizing five young girls now faces trial in adult court. Israel Trautman, 18, was arrested after Grand Island investigators found dozens of sexually explicit pictures on his cell phone and electronic devices. An arrest affidavit lists five girls as victims, two of which were 14 years old, the other victims were 13, 17 and 18.
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Kearney men charged in connection to a shooting at a Kearney trailer court last year have taken plea deals. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Tyler Divan, 23, pled no contest to attempted distribution of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault.
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - A Colorado man faces Nebraska drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hall County. Nick Tran, 33, Colorado Springs, is charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (cocaine and oxycodone) and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana, ketamine, Adderall.)
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank never trailed in their first contest at the Class A National Division State Tournament in Lincoln, taking down Elkhorn South 7-4. Markus Miller got the dub on the mound, relieving Luke Brooks in the 5th inning and holding off a PDG Storm comeback.
ALDA, Neb. — An Alda man charged after accepting a package with nearly 8 pounds of meth earlier this year now faces a federal charge. Thomas Rosso, 63, faces a federal charge of possession of 500 grams or more of meth mixture and 50 grams or more of actual meth with intent to distribute.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are looking for a man who wrecked his vehicle while trying to avoid police Tuesday night. According to police, a Ford Taurus driven by Michael Brooks, 34, of Grand Island was traveling north on 10th Street around 10:30 p.m. Police said Brooks...
