ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney Wish travels to the ultimate private island experience at Castaway Cay in the Bahamas

By Michael Koenigs, Eduardo Sanchez
Localish
Localish
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZj0A_0gnrnjlf00
EMBED <> More Videos Disney Wish sails to Castaway Cay

CASTAWAY CAY, Bahamas -- Castaway Cay in the Bahamas is Disney's Cruise Line private destination where guests can enjoy balmy tropical weather, swim with stingrays, and even go snorkeling in the ocean.

"You can find fun, excitement, there's immersive experiences," says Joey Gaskins, Regional Public Affairs Director, The Bahamas and Caribbean, for Disney Cruise Line. "We have counselors here for the very youngest among us to make sure that they are taken care of, and we have a private beach for those who are over 18, called Serenity Bay," adds Gaskins.

The 1,000-acre island provides the ultimate escape, whether guests are seeking adventure, relaxation, or quality time with the family. The crystal-clear turquoise waters and the powdery white sand beaches all come with Disney touches.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Private Island#The Bahamas#Travel Beach#Private Beach#Regional Public Affairs#Abc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Localish

Localish

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy