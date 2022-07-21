ON-DEMAND: Georgia democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams returns to #SheTalk

#SheTalk with Stacey Abrams

Georgia democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams returns to #SheTalk to chat about her current platform on gun rights, abortion, the plight of black farmers, and more.

