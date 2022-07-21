ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

ON-DEMAND: Georgia democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams returns to #SheTalk

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jfd9E_0gnrnMf400
#SheTalk with Stacey Abrams

Georgia democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams returns to #SheTalk to chat about her current platform on gun rights, abortion, the plight of black farmers, and more.

Comments / 11

wun hung lo
4d ago

The interviewer had better be careful, Abrams has been known to become cannibalistic when she’s not fed regularly.

Reply
3
Kim Orser
4d ago

lying Abrams, cares nothing about anyone but herself! VOTE RED

Reply
7
WSB Radio

Judge upholds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge in Atlanta has rejected an appeal by a group of voters and affirmed the Georgia secretary of state's decision that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is eligible to run for reelection. The five voters from Greene's district sought to have her removed...
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Votes coordinated campaign opens new field office in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Democrats have opened a new office with the hopes of reaching coastal Georgians. The “Georgia Votes” Coordinated Campaign opened up their new field office Saturday which is in Savannah off of Ogeechee Road. Several candidates in upcoming elections were there to celebrate, including...
SAVANNAH, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
ATLANTA, GA
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's how Georgia could spend its $5B surplus

ATLANTA — The state has more money than it can spend -- $5 billion. It's the result of a surging economy supplemented by federal stimulus money. What to do with it could include sending more government checks to taxpayers. Despite its riches, Georgia has problems. There’s a backlog of expensive state-funded construction projects. State prisons are understaffed and schools are always looking for teachers. And $5 billion of surplus could effectively attack some of those problems.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Stacey Abrams
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Famous actors from Georgia

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
GEORGIA STATE
