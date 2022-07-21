Get Your Hands on an Nvidia RTX 3090 for $999, Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals
One of the most powerful graphics cards on the market at the moment has a huge chunk of money knocked off its current price for a limited period, or until stocks last. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinty OC is only $999 on Woot! right now, making it almost $300 cheaper than the nearest priced RTX 3090 model. This card has a whopping 24GBs of GDDR6X VRAM — that's more than enough for any task, be it gaming or video editing.
Gigabyte's Z690 Ultra Durable AX is $189 on Amazon , this is the DDR4 version of the Z690 and is a much more affordable option because the price of DDR5 is still being rather costly.
Another great spot today is this LG UltraGear 27GP850-B 27-inch gaming monitor for $296 . With a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, and a QHD nano IPS display, this monitor has some very good specs for this reduced price.
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinty OC GPU: was $1,399, now $999 at Woot!
- Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4) Motherboard: was $219, now $189 at Amazon
- LG UltraGear 27GP850-B 27-Inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor: was $446, now $296 at Adorama
- Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Case: was $124, now $79 at Newegg
- MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6400 GPU: was $179, now $149 at Amazon
Today’s best deals in detail
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinty OC GPU: was $1,399, now $999 at Woot!
One of the most powerful graphics cards available on the market, the RTX 3090 comes with a massive 24GBs of GDDR6X VRAM memory and a 384-bit memory bus. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 has 10496 CUDA cores that can boost to 1710 MHz clock speeds. View Deal
Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4) Motherboard: was $219, now $189 at Amazon
The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. This is a feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale. View Deal
LG UltraGear 27GP850-B 27-Inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor: was $446, now $296 at Adorama
This impressively specced monitor from LG has a high refresh rate of 165Hz that is able to go to 180Hz when set to O/C mode, a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut, VESA mounting, and HDR 400 certification. View Deal
Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Case: was $124, now $79 at Newegg
This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique-looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans, and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build. View Deal
MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6400 GPU: was $179, now $149 at Amazon
This budget graphics card - aimed at 1080p gaming - has 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM running through a 64-bit memory interface. The RX 6400 comes with 12 compute cores, and 768 GPU cores with a boost clock of 2815MHz. View Deal
