Electronics

Get Your Hands on an Nvidia RTX 3090 for $999, Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
 5 days ago

One of the most powerful graphics cards on the market at the moment has a huge chunk of money knocked off its current price for a limited period, or until stocks last. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinty OC is only $999 on Woot! right now, making it almost $300 cheaper than the nearest priced RTX 3090 model. This card has a whopping 24GBs of GDDR6X VRAM — that's more than enough for any task, be it gaming or video editing.

Gigabyte's Z690 Ultra Durable AX is $189 on Amazon , this is the DDR4 version of the Z690 and is a much more affordable option because the price of DDR5 is still being rather costly.

Another great spot today is this LG UltraGear 27GP850-B 27-inch gaming monitor for $296 . With a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, and a QHD nano IPS display, this monitor has some very good specs for this reduced price.

Keep scrolling for more great deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinty OC GPU: was $1,399, now $999 at Woot!
One of the most powerful graphics cards available on the market, the RTX 3090 comes with a massive 24GBs of GDDR6X VRAM memory and a 384-bit memory bus. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 has 10496 CUDA cores that can boost to 1710 MHz clock speeds. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4) Motherboard: was $219, now $189 at Amazon
The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. This is a feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale. View Deal

LG UltraGear 27GP850-B 27-Inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor: was $446, now $296 at Adorama
This impressively specced monitor from LG has a high refresh rate of 165Hz that is able to go to 180Hz when set to O/C mode, a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut, VESA mounting, and HDR 400 certification. View Deal

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Case: was $124, now $79 at Newegg
This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique-looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans, and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build. View Deal

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6400 GPU: was $179, now $149 at Amazon
This budget graphics card - aimed at 1080p gaming - has 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM running through a 64-bit memory interface. The RX 6400 comes with 12 compute cores, and 768 GPU cores with a boost clock of 2815MHz. View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Related
Raspberry Pi Pico Emulates 6502 Computer and Runs Loderunner

It’s no secret that the Raspberry Pi can emulate a number of devices, and the Raspberry Pi Pico is no exception. In his latest project, Eric Badger demonstrates the Pico’s ability to emulate a 6502 computer and shows a side-by-side comparison of the Pico running next to an Apple II computer.
COMPUTERS
Nvidia Reportedly Readies 800W RTX 4090 Ti With 18,176 Cores, 48GB GDDR6X

Nvidia is projected to release three high-end GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture later this year targeting demanding gamers. But apparently Team Green is also prepping a rather monstrous graphics board based on its top-of-the-range AD102 GPU that will carry 48GB of memory with a typical board power of 800W, clearly gunning for the top of the GPU benchmarks hierarchy and the fastest of the best graphics cards.
COMPUTERS
Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

