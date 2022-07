BEAUMONT — The jury has decided on 20 years in prison for Luis Torres after it convicted him of Intoxication Manslaughter in the death of Office Sheena Yarbrough-Powell. Torres faced the possibility of up to life in prison. He could also have received probation. Torres rejected a plea agreement in May that would have capped his sentence at 30 years. He must serve at least half of his sentence before he's eligible for parole. He gets credit for the two years served, so he would be eligible for parole in eight years.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO