Brandon Marshall Helping Out Broncos: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew McCarty
 5 days ago
Earlier this week, news broke that a former Denver Broncos wide receiver was back working with the team. Brandon Marshall, who starred for the team from 2006-09, was back in Denver. While it's...

Yardbarker

Should the Denver Broncos stick with Bradley Chubb?

The Denver Broncos were certainly excited and dreaming of the impact that Bradley Chubb will provide, since being drafted 5th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of North Caroline State. The Broncos picked up Bradley Chubb’s fifth year option, which will pay him $12.7 million this upcoming season. Has...
Lawrence Taylor Responds To Aaron Donald: NFL World Reacts

In the eyes of many - including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick - Lawrence Taylor is the greatest defensive player in NFL history. “His dominance. The greatness of Lawrence Taylor. He's bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive. Even though he didn't really know what he was doing, instinctively as a football player, he's at the very top of the list," Belichick said.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
Broncos Player Profile: Donnie Lewis Jr #39 | Cornerback

With GM George Paton at the helm, the Denver Broncos prioritize cornerbacks. It's a valued position where you can never have enough. After the 2021 season, the Broncos' depth at cornerback was tested, leading the team to do more to bolster the unit. One of those moves was bringing in Donnie Lewis Jr just a few days before the 2022 NFL draft.
Carolina Panthers training camp preview: Will Baker Mayfield win starting QB job over Sam Darnold?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Carolina Panthers report to their 2022 NFL training camp Tuesday at Wofford College. Here’s a closer look at a few storylines heading into camp:. The most compelling position battle: Quarterback easily. General manager Scott Fitterer added competition at every position to strengthen the overall roster. But the biggest question remains quarterback, as it has been since the middle of the 2018 season, when Cam Newton began to struggle with a shoulder injury. Trading for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield three weeks before training camp reinforced that the Panthers aren’t comfortable that Sam Darnold can lead them to the playoffs. Fitterer saying both quarterbacks will get equal reps in camp further emphasizes the uncertainty, particularly after all the praise heaped on Darnold during offseason workouts. Fitterer didn’t just trade for a veteran quarterback, he traded for one that led the Cleveland Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win in 2020. Darnold is 17-32 as a starter and has never been to the playoffs. He also went 4-7 last season in his first year with the Panthers after a 3-0 start. Mayfield’s dynamic personality versus Darnold’s stoic disposition also makes this compelling.
Going Camping: Seattle Seahawks

Expectations for the Seattle Seahawks no longer start with the playoffs. Shipping Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos has changed everything. Seattle has downshifted into a roster rebuild, but is not without some pieces that could make them competitive in waves, is not a sneaky contender in one of league's most rugged divisions.
Report: Details Emerge From Cole Beasley's Free Agency Plan

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley is still a free agent as we quickly approach the start of the 2022 NFL season. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Beasley has plenty of interest from teams around the league — he's just waiting for the "right opportunity and offer."
Former Buckeyes Star Reacts To Ex-Teammate's Reported Arrest

A former Ohio State star was arrested this week, according to reports. Former NFL first-round pick and former Buckeyes defensive back Damon Arnette was arrested and booked on drug charges this week. It's the second time he's been arrested in the past six months. "More legal trouble for former Las...
Jerry Jones Was Asked About Mike McCarthy's Contract Situation

Mike McCarthy will enter a potential make-or-break season. While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones backed his head coach on Tuesday, he wouldn't specify any long-term plans. Speaking to reporters at the start of training camp, Jones deflected a question about extending McCarthy. However, he added that the coach remains under contract beyond the 2022 season.
Bill Belichick Still Keeping Big Secret For The Patriots

Last week, the NFL world noticed the New England Patriots didn't list an offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. During this Tuesday's press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about his assistant coaches and the titles they've been given. His answer was quite interesting. “We’re...
Mike Vrabel Announces Titans Player Is Retiring

During this Tuesday's media session, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that veteran cornerback Buster Skrine is retiring. Skrine signed with the Titans last November. He then re-signed with them in free agency. Vrabel said Skrine informed the team of his decision before training camp officially started this week.
Bears Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

The Chicago Bears are bringing a veteran offensive tackle back to the NFC North. On Tuesday, the Bears retweeted a report from team beat writer Larry Mayer that they have signed Riley Reiff. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the one-year deal is worth up to $12.5 million with at least $2.5 million in apparent incentives.
NBA World Reacts To The Juancho Hernangomez News

The Toronto Raptors made a notable signing this Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with forward Juancho Hernangomez. In late June, the Utah Jazz waived Hernangomez. He appeared in 17 games for them last season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Hernangomez's career in the NBA hasn't taken...
