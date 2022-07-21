ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Mural Artist Leaves Mark on Cincinnati With Gun Violence Message

By Madeline Fening
Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Holbrook has a photo from his youth with seven of his close friends — he is the only one left alive in the picture. "Growing up in a neighborhood like that, I have drawings from when I was 14 where I was drawing drive-bys because that was my reality," Holbrook...

Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 29-31)

If you gotta get your goetta, you now have two full weekends to indulge in the Queen City's favorite meaty mixture at this year's Glier's Goettafest. Held July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7 at Newport's Festival Park, this annual celebration of all things goetta features eight full days of insane eats, cold beer, live music, kid-friendly games and the world's only goetta vending machine. Gorge on more than 50 different sweet and savory goetta-infused dishes ranging from goetta nachos and deep-fried goetta cheese coneys to goetta brownies and a goetta donut sandwich. 5-11 p.m. July 29; noon-11 p.m. July 30; noon-9 p.m. July 31. Additional dates Aug. 4-7. Free admission. Newport's Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, goettafest.com. Read CityBeat's story for everything you can eat at Goettafest.
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022 Attendance Surpasses 78,000

Numbers don't lie. The Cincinnati Music Festival returned in full force this past weekend after postponing events since 2020 due to the pandemic. The festival says more than 78,000 people attended Friday's and Saturday's concerts at Paul Brown Stadium, headlined by Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson and The O'Jay's, "making it one of the largest urban music festivals in the United States," per a release.
WDTN

Kettering PD warns of door-to-door scammers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is warning residents of door-to-door scammers in and around the area. The Kettering Police Department said in a Facebook post that door-to-door solicitors have been in and around Kettering asking for donations to Cox Arboretum. Kettering police said that Cox Arboretum...
Fox 19

15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati overnight, a police official said. It happened after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive in Winton Terrace, according to Lt.Tim Lanter, the night chief. The...
WLWT 5

Fountain Square to reopen on Sunday after shots fired closed down event early

CINCINNATI — Fountain Square was cleared out early on Saturday night after someone fired a shot, causing panic in the crowd. The shot was fired late last night during the Cincy Soul event downtown. Police say that they didn't find a shooting victim and most of the issues came from people running.
WKRC

Attorney says shooting at Roselawn restaurant could have been self-defense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A dispute at a Roselawn restaurant turned into a shooting on Friday. Two women answered to charges in court. The assistant prosecutor in court said the incident at a Reading Road restaurant involving Anasia Shinholster and Sakaria Williams appears to have escalated from a minor customer service issue into a shooting.
WHIO Dayton

Mass food distribution event set for Tuesday at Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — The Foodbank is set to host a mass food distribution tomorrow for Greene County residents in need of food assistance. Tuesday’s distribution will be held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products for free.
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday, July 13. On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman’s body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman’s age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
WKRC

Man faces possible life sentence in deadly downtown shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man faces a possible life sentence for a deadly shooting. On Friday, a jury convicted Quantez Wilcox on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Wilcox is charged in the August 2020 death of Keyshawn Turner. Police say Turner was shot in the...
