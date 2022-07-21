ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Fontenot lands on watch list for prestigious award

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Alex Fontenot is no longer an under-the-radar running back, at least we hope.

The Colorado Buffaloes senior was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top running back. After leading the team in rushing in 2019 and then missing all of 2020 due to a hip injury, Fontenot rushed for 326 yards and five touchdowns behind Jarek Broussard last season.

But with Broussard now at Michigan State and a few other Buffs backs also gone, 2022 presents an opportunity for Fontenot to return to his 2019 prowess.

The only Buff to ever win the award was Rashaan Salaam, unsurprisingly, for his 1994 Heisman season. Phillip Lindsay was also a semifinalist in 2017.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

