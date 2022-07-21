ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reveals he brought three ‘going out outfits’ as youngster on boozy West Ham pre-season tour

By Alex Cole
 5 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED icon Rio Ferdinand has shared memories of his boozy first pre-season tour as a professional footballer.

Ferdinand, 43, is considered by SunSport readers to be the greatest ever Premier League defender.

Ferdinand says the squad had their 'dancing shoes on' during his first pre-season tour at West Ham Credit: PA:Empics Sport

Ferdinand went on to make 454 appearances for Man Utd and got 81 caps for England.

But the centre-back still saw the fun side of football back when he was a young player at West Ham with Frank Lampard.

He spoke on his Vibe with Five podcast about his introduction to pre-season tours with the Hammers.

He said: "The young kids get to see, live and breathe how a first team player actually lives, it’s beautiful for the young kids.

"I’ve done it myself with West Ham, that was great.

"We went somewhere like Scotland and, to be fair, back then it wasn’t as professional so I was watching how not to do it.

"Players were getting ready for a night out, bringing their best clothes, bringing their best dancing shoes.

"There was a whip round at the end of the tour to go on an all-dayer and an all-nighter at West Ham.

"You always had your dancing shoes on.

"If you came and you didn’t bring about two or three going out outfits you were in the wrong club at West Ham."

Meanwhile, Ferdinand's former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping Man Utd fans on tenterhooks.

The Portugal captain is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer and play at the top level of Europe again.

The forward still has one year remaining on his contract but is yet to return for pre-season training with the Red Devils.

The centre-back grew up in the Hammers youth set-up with Lampard Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Man Utd youngster Alvaro Fernandez ‘joining Preston on season-long loan transfer’ after Tyrell Malacia arrival

MAN UTD prospect Alvaro Fernandez looks set to join Preston on loan, according to reports. The 19-year-old left-back watched the Championship side's friendly against Leicester on Saturday and toured their home ground of Deepdale. Fernandez had received interest from clubs in the Bundesliga after being named Man Utd's U23 player...
