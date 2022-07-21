Why Airline Stocks Are Down Today Even After 2 Big Carriers Turned Profitable
American and United both reported their first profitable quarters since the start of the pandemic, but neither met Wall Street's expectations. Both airlines also warned of a number of risks that could impede their growth. Investors buying in now should be prepared for a long ride through turbulence. You’re...
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Taqtile, a leader in AR-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, announces that it has completed the Hangar 51 aviation accelerator program. The Hangar 51 accelerator program is run by International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups with 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations and carrying around 118 million passengers each year (pre-COVID). Its leading airlines in Spain, the UK, and Ireland include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Veiling, and LEVEL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005403/en/ Taqtile, a leader in AR-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, completes the Hangar 51 aviation accelerator program, demonstrating to International Airlines Group (IAG) members how the Manifest augmented reality (AR) work-instruction platform can benefit airline maintenance and repair operations. Airline crews can access repair and maintenance information including photographs, videos, PDFs, manuals, and documents within the Manifest AR-enabled work environment. All of this instructional content is available to technicians and engineers right at the location of the equipment, resulting in faster training and flawless execution of critical procedures. (Photo: Business Wire)
It's a move that made sense for me. I bonds are a relatively safe investment. At a time when inflation is high, I bonds are a good bet. As someone who's been investing for years, my strategy largely revolves around putting money into stocks. Even though stocks are fairly risky, because I'm working with a long investment horizon, I'm comfortable taking that risk. And I know that historically, stocks have delivered much higher returns than safer alternatives, like bonds. Since I'm hoping to grow a decent chunk of wealth for retirement, I hold a lot of stocks in my brokerage account.
New data reveals that the average U.S. income could rise 4.1% in 2023. That may not be enough to keep pace with inflation. Some workers may want to push for higher wages. In today's labor market, it's easy to argue that workers have the upper hand. Many companies are desperate to hire, so much so that they're offering up higher wages in an effort to attract talent.
